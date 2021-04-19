With temperatures soaring in some countries around the world, many people may experience a feeling of thirst during fasting during Ramadan.

In order to overcome the thirst that you feel during fasting, doctors and nutritionists provide some simple advice that will make you completely rid of the feeling of thirst during the day of the holy month .. including:

Eat yogurt during the pre-dawn mealAs it works to moisturize the body, so it does not make you feel thirsty the next day, in addition to that it works to strengthen the immune system.

Not consuming caffeine during the pre-dawn meal, And eat natural juices that contain a low percentage of sugar, such as watermelon, which contains a large proportion of water.

Attention to eating vegetables during the pre-dawn meal, Especially cucumbers, tomatoes and lettuce, which work to moisturize the body and protect it from dehydration and thirst during fasting.

Not to eat foods high in sugars or high salt To avoid feeling thirsty during fasting the next day.

Make sure to take a cool bath while fastingThis helps to moisturize the body and protect it from extreme thirst.