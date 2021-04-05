Those who fast during the blessed month of Ramadan suffer from thirst as the temperature rises; The number of fasting hours extends to approximately 16 hours, from dawn to sunset.

In order to avoid thirst during Ramadan, here are these tips:

Reducing the intake of foods that contain a large proportion of salt, and reducing the intake of pickles, and foods containing hot spices; It works to increase the feeling of thirst, because it contains a large proportion of sodium.

Avoid excessive eating of sweets, especially during the pre-dawn period, as it increases the feeling of thirst.

Drink herbs and hot drinks such as green tea and lemon juice.

Eating watermelon, as it contains a large percentage of dietary fiber, and it also contains a large percentage of water that moisturizes the body, and thus endures thirst during Ramadan.

Avoid consuming stimulants and caffeinated drinks such as tea, coffee, Nescafe, and others, especially during the pre-dawn period, as they lose fluids in the body.

Eat foods that contain a large percentage of potassium, such as dates and bananas, as they relieve thirst.

Eating a plate of green salad helps to hydrate the body and supply it with energy. Also, eating a cup of milk works to supply the body with energy and reduces the feeling of thirst.

Start eating breakfast with 3 dates, then have a cup of water or milk, and wait for 10 minutes before eating the meal.

Eat vegetables and fruits in the suhoor meal, as they contain a large percentage of dietary fibers that help the body to retain water and fluids.

Avoid eating grilled, fried foods.

Avoid eating foods that contain a large percentage of carbon, such as drinking soft drinks, as they increase the incidence of bloating, gas, and work to prevent the body from using fluids.

Avoid drinking a large amount of water during the pre-dawn period.

You can add slices of lemon or fresh mint to the water, and eat it.

Eat hot soup for breakfast before eating, and after eating dates and water.

Eating legumes at the pre-dawn meal. As it contains a large proportion of fiber and carbohydrates that give a feeling of satiety, and relieve thirst.