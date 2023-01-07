With the arrival of the cold there are many who suffer damage to their skin. The drop in temperatures and the contrasts of leaving a heated place out into the street can cause redness on the skin of many people. According to Leti Pharma, this phenomenon is known as ‘vasoconstriction’ of the small blood vessels in the skin, the capillaries, which, when contracted, reduce the flow of blood, preventing the loss of body heat. As blood supply is reduced, cells receive less oxygen and nutrients and the skin pales, becoming more fragile.

In winter there are many times when you suddenly change the temperature and this can affect your skin. When you go from the cold of the street to the heat of home heating, the office or some other establishment, the capillaries dilate again and blood flow increases. When you go out into the street, vasoconstriction occurs again, so that the capillaries in the most exposed areas, such as the face, repeatedly undergo a contraction process that can injure the skin.

The consequence is the appearance of redness, more visible when your skin is thinner and more fragile, and which, in addition, can be accompanied by heat and a feeling of tightness. At first the redness is temporary, but in the long term if you do not take care of and protect your skin, it will become more and more frequent and may become permanent. Redness appears more frequently in people who have more sensitive and thin skin. The most common is that it affects women from the age of 25, generally with sensitive skin, fair complexion and a predisposition to vasoconstriction.

How to take care of your skin to avoid redness



To take care of your skin and avoid the appearance of redness or prevent it from getting worse, you must take care of your skin properly:

– Clean your face with milk or soft micellar waters, which hydrate and soothe.

– Tone your face with products without alcohol or irritants.

– Moisturize your skin and nourish yourself with active ingredients that strengthen the capillaries, restore the skin’s protective barrier, soothe and refresh it and provide it with the water and lipids it needs.

– Use sunscreen daily, also in winter and even if it is cloudy.

It is advisable to be careful with factors that can worsen redness such as tobacco, alcohol, sudden changes in temperature, spicy foods, hot food or drinks, stress, etc.