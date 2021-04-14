One of the main factors that cause headaches in Ramadan, especially in the first days of this holy month, is a change of lifestyle, by staying up late at night in Ramadan and not sleeping enough, but no less important than that, according to Dr. Ahmed Alaa El-Din Al-Baghdadi, a researcher in the Food Industries Division Nutrition at the National Research Center in Egypt.

Among the most important factors affecting a person’s vitality and concentration is the quality and quantity of food in addition to the timing of eating it, and in Ramadan the times of our basic meals change, and the amount of glucose in the blood, which the body needs to provide it with the necessary energy, is reduced, in addition to not consuming caffeine in coffee and tea for people who They drink such drinks a lot on normal days, which may cause headache and fatigue, especially in light of the lack of water and fluid intake inside the body, and the effect of this increases on hot days.

And to overcome this during the day in Ramadan in particular during the first days, and to enjoy health and vitality, Dr.Ahmed Alaa adds, explaining: Care must be taken to follow a healthy diet, starting with making sure to eat the pre-dawn meal and delaying it as much as possible, and for the food to be balanced with proteins, carbohydrates and fibers. Avoid processed foods and fast food, and attention to fresh vegetables and fruits such as vegetable and fruit salad dishes. Also, adequate amounts of water must be consumed to compensate for the deficiency that occurs during the day, which may cause a lot of headaches and physical exhaustion.

It is also noteworthy that it is important not to overindulge in stimulant drinks that contain caffeine in abundance, be it a cup or only one cup, also not to drink soft drinks, as they may cause more headaches during the day in Ramadan, in addition to their other health damages. In addition, attention must be paid to foods that contain vitamin B12, given the importance of this vitamin in maintaining normal brain function, and thus reducing human exposure to troubles.

Among the most important foods that contain vitamin B12, red meat, liver, oysters, fish such as salmon, sardines and tuna, dairy products are also a rich source of this vitamin, such as milk, yogurt and cheese, as well as eggs from foods rich in vitamins, including vitamin B12. The thing is to mention that there is another type of headache that occurs after breakfast due to the bad food habits followed, such as eating greedily, or eating quickly in one go, so you should avoid such bad habits.