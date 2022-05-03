The Dubai Health Authority stressed the need to return to a gradual transition to a healthy lifestyle after Ramadan, to avoid digestive problems, especially for people with chronic diseases, in order to prevent any health setbacks, stressing the need to follow preventive measures starting from the day of Eid.

The authority stressed the need to gradually return to the diet that the person was on before Ramadan, taking several steps, most notably making the difference between meals between 4 to 5 hours, and making sure to chew food well to ensure digestion, eating chicken or fish as this takes less time. In digestion of meat, avoid eating fatty foods and soft drinks, and eat between 8 to 10 glasses of water per day, taking care to exercise or walk to facilitate the digestion process.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

