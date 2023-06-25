The sale of electric cars is increasing in Spain, but there is still a great lack of knowledge about this type of vehicle and its batteries. It is very important to know how to take care of it. And it is that the vehicle can be recharged by fast, semi and ultra fast charging depending on the need at all times. And it is recommended to do as few fast charges as possible since batteries suffer from drastic changes, they explain from the Sunalizer solar energy services platform. Hence, the most interesting thing is to charge the vehicle at home, with a slower charge and limit recharging in public establishments, which normally serve to make fast charges at specific times.

Yes ok no permission of any kind is required In order to install a charging point in a single-family home, the approval of the neighbors is not needed to do it in a community. Of course, it is necessary to inform since the cables will have to cross common areas and on many occasions adjustments will have to be made that can be used for future charging points. The recommendation is to carry out the consultation in the General Meeting and once the proposal is approved, ask for budgets to carry the cable connections.

In the single-family home, the installation company will be directly in charge of creating a new Electrical Installation Certificate for the legalization of the electric vehicle charger and submitting the documentation to the Industry of each autonomous community for its legalization. It will also be in charge of requesting the relevant aid. It is necessary for chargers to register with Industry and to install the protections required by current legislation.

When deciding to install a charging point, it is common carry out contract extensions since the new charger will increase the availability of energy in the home. A modification in the wiring and electrical panel is also required. For example, a MINI brand vehicle has 30kwh of charge accumulation and would need to have a 7kw charger installed (which is usual) to fully charge it in about five hours.

Depending on the brand of charger and the type of vehicle, they can be modify load powers. The usual powers are multiples of 2 Amps starting from 10 Amps (single-phase), that is, 10, 12, 14, 16, etc. In addition, it is advisable to install a load balancer or manager that measures the consumption of the home in real time so that both consumptions (home + charger) do not exceed the maximum contracted power. This system is programmed into the charger.

Likewise, the ideal is to adapt the contracted power to what the vehicle can support in the domestic charger. Today, most vehicles allow charging up to 7kw and only high-end vehicles exceed these powers. It is necessary to review the characteristics of the specific vehicle and the mobility needs of each client. The installation company is in charge of calculating and adjusting the power to the needs of the vehicle.