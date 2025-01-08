January arrives full of promises of change, such as compensating for Christmas excesses, joining the gym or adopting a healthier diet. This initial motivation usually fades when the results are not immediate or when routine makes it difficult to maintain new habits. In this context, health professionals from the Hospital Clinic Barcelona They warn about the risks of following extreme diets, which can not only generate frustration, but also health problems. Therefore, they suggest a more realistic and gradual approach, which allows you to transform the goodwill of January into long-term sustainable habits.

Adopt and maintain a healthy eating It does not mean following internet diets, memorizing nutritional pyramids or completely giving up indulgences. Each person has control over their diet and, if managed properly, can prevent and control chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular or neurological disorders. Beyond counting calories or obsessing over a scale, a balanced diet allows you to control key aspects such as cholesterol and blood sugar, in addition to reducing the risk of certain cancers, such as mother, prostate either colon. Some studies even suggest that it can slow cognitive decline in old age.

The first step to improving your diet is to recognize the benefits of healthy eating. From there, it is possible to incorporate new habits gradually and without giving up the enjoyment of food. An effective strategy is to plan a weekly menu as it helps avoid quick and low-nutritious solutions. The ideal is to prepare a “healthy plate”: half vegetables, a quarter carbohydrates (whole grains, legumes or tubers) and another quarter proteins (fish, eggs or white meat). This option ensures a proper balance of nutrients.

The healthy plate combines half vegetables, a quarter whole grain carbohydrates and another quarter lean protein. Hospital Clinic Barcelona

It is recommended to consume at least two servings of vegetables and three pieces of fruit a day, in addition to incorporating whole grains regularly and legumes or nuts about three times a week. White meat can be included in the diet three or four times a week, while red meat should be limited to once. It is also essential to maintain good hydration, preferably with water or infusions. The consumption of sugary or alcoholic drinks should be limited, a simple change that can bring great benefits in the long term.

To reinforce these habits, it is useful to establish fixed meal times and have healthy alternatives on hand, such as nuts, yogurt or fresh fruit. Additionally, it is important to check the labels of packaged products to control the content of saturated fat, salt and sugar. Prioritizing seasonal and local ingredients not only helps reduce waste, but also improves flavor, increases nutritional value, and helps minimize food waste. It is essential to remember that a balanced diet not only covers nutrition, but also involves enjoying flavors, sharing the table and eating without guilt. If difficulties or doubts arise, or a more specific plan is needed, the guidance of a dietician or nutrition specialist can be key, providing personalized guidelines and appropriate follow-up.

New Year’s resolutions are consolidated when they are transformed into achievable routines adapted to the rhythm of each person’s life. Although not everything can be controlled, each food choice contributes to well-being. Finding a balance based on individual priorities—a combination of nutritious foods, an occasional treat, and consistency—is the best way to turn January’s promise into a lasting habit.