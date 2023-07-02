V25 years ago the first bio bins were set up in Frankfurt, and since the year 2000 they have been in front of almost every house. However, according to the disposal company FES, they are still not being used optimally. Just recently, a study showed that almost 40 percent of the residual waste consists of “biogenic substances” that do not have to be burned, but could be recycled to heat and compost if they ended up in the organic waste bin.

In times of high summer temperatures, as in the past few weeks, experience has shown that many people hesitate to throw their leftovers in the brown bio bin because they fear unpleasant smells and maggots. According to the FES, the summer heat actually allows the desired fermentation process to begin in the bin instead of in the organic composting plant in Osthafen.

But the disposal company also has advice: Wet kitchen waste should be wrapped in newspaper or kitchen paper and disposed of in this way. The FES also recommends cleaning the organic bins regularly and lining the bottom of the bin with paper. In addition, absorbent paper and cardboard waste such as paper towels, egg cartons or serviettes should be thrown among the waste.

According to the FES, the practice of cleaning the edge of the organic bin with vinegar and placing the bin in a cool or shady place has also proven itself. After all, grass clippings should wilt first, otherwise they start to rot very quickly.