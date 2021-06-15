For second consecutive Year It is expected that the bulk of sales for Father’s Day will be channeled through the different online sales points. To avoid being a victim of scams or deception, some tips from the experts to avoid digital traps.

According to a report by the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CACE), together with the consulting firm Kantar, in 2020 there were almost 1.3 million people who started shopping online, an increase compared to 2019.

In parallel to the increase in the use of the online channel to make purchases and contract services, there was also an increase in cybercrime and online scams.

“On these dates many trout promotions appear or it turns out that it is not a brand or you can see an offer at a price that is super cheap. As one leaves the card data we put emphasis on verifying the origin of these sites, because once they have the information they take over your identity and could clone your payment method “, indicates Pablo Lima, sales director of VU Security, a cybersecurity company focused on fraud prevention.

For Father’s Day, many fraudulent offers appear to catch the unsuspecting. Photo pxHere

During 2021 there was an increase smishing or fraud via text message. But also from sim swapping or spoofing of the victim’s cell phone number.

Through vishing or phone scams, Criminals send mobile app verification code requests to capture the victim’s WhatsApp.

Cybercrime

Scams can take different forms, but in all cases, These are strategies with which criminals attract the attention of users to obtain personal data and steal their digital money, make purchases with their cards or request fast loans.

Experts warn that traditional phishing has once again been the protagonist: scammers send emails to customers to enter fake sites that copy the aesthetics of a bank for their victims to provide sensitive information.



“The main attack is phishing which is a fraudulent process of the branch of social engineering whose objective is to acquire sensitive information such as user names, passwords or account or credit card data, through electronic communication, pretending to be a trustworthy entity, such as a bank or a government entity, “warns Lima.

According to data from the Specialized Cybercrime Fiscal Unit (UFECI) fraud and fraud in bank accounts, such as the theft of access codes to home banking or credit card data was one of the crimes that grew the most last year going from 22 cases reported in 2019 to 641 in 2020.

This figure represents an increase of almost 3,000% after the massive turn of users to digital channels during the pandemic.

In this context, it is necessary to be very aware of atypical situations and know how to respond to avoid falling into the trap.

Avoid traps

Buy through official sites or online stores of recognized commercial businesses.

Make the purchase through a secure connection and try to avoid public Wi Fi networks and open connections from bars or restaurants, for example.

Access the site of interest from a search engine or by typing the URL.

Avoid buying through links that arrive in SMS, social networks, WhatsApp or by mail.

Never enter the card details twice, in the event of payment failures, until you are sure that a charge has not been made on the card.

Recognize that payment processes can take up to a minute; during that time do not give “refresh” to the browser.

Use strong passwords mixing uppercase, lowercase and numbers. They have to be easy to remember, but difficult for other people to guess.

Avoid giving the complete card details to strangers.

Be wary of prices that are too low and check the possibility of return, since the existence of this policy is a sign of confidence. Otherwise, it is not advisable to make the purchase.

Take a minute before making any decisions. Those who carry out this type of scams appeal to emotions, carelessness and urgencies.

