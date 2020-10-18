The winter season in the country is going to knock. In the winter, there is often a dense fog at night, due to which the visibility decreases considerably. Fog makes driving very difficult. Due to which the chances of getting an accident increase more. Today we are telling you what special things should be kept in mind while driving in the fog, so that the possibility of accident ends.

Drive like this in fog

While driving in the fog, do not place the headlights on the high beam at all as this causes the light to spread in the fog and nothing is visible in front.

Use ‘Fog Lamp’ in the fog and place the headlamps on the low beam, by doing this you will be able to see in front and the car coming from the front will also be able to see you properly.

Keep the speed of the vehicle low in the fog, and walk in your lane. Apart from this, walk a reasonable distance from the moving vehicle, this is also a safe way of driving.

If you have to turn, do not give the indicator at once, it can prove to be dangerous, burn the indicator shortly before turning so that the front and rear vehicle can be informed about it.

Roads are often wet in fog, so it is better to keep more distance for brakes. If you are on a two-wheeler, braking immediately can prove dangerous. So keep the speed low.

Follow the white or yellow line along the roads, by doing this you will not have trouble in driving and you can reach your destination easily.

Use reflective tape in your vehicle, because it is better in terms of safety. You can paste the tape back, side and front. When the light falls on this tape, it starts glowing.

If you have to stop for some reason, then park the car on the road, then turn on the parking indicator, so that the vehicle coming from behind can get an idea, this reduces the chance of accident.

