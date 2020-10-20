new Delhi: Everyone loves to drive a car. Some people learn to drive a car easily, some people are never able to learn for fear of accident. Today, we will tell you about the ways of driving a car, so that you can learn how to drive a car easily. Just you have to take care of some things. Also, you will be given some special tips by which you will be able to drive excellently.

First step – slow down the speed of the car

If you are learning to drive a car, first of all take basic knowledge about driving a car. After this, understand about gear, clutch, brake and keep the speed low in the beginning so that there is less chance of accident.

Take care of sitting position

Sit well before driving the car and make sure that the clutch and brake reach the feet easily. Also, there should not be any kind of trouble to your back, knees and shoulders.

Set mirror view

Set all mirrors before starting the car. Once check whether the view of everyone is correct or not, because while driving the car, you have to take great care of the vehicles from right to left.

Obey traffic rules

Even if you have learned to drive a little car, do not keep the speed too fast and understand the rules of traffic and always follow them. Also always keep your driving license with you.

Make proper distance from the vehicle moving forward

Do not hold the steering too hard while driving the car. Keep his grip so that you have good control over it. Also, always maintain proper distance from the moving vehicle.

Always be concentrate

Also take special care not to sound the horn unnecessarily. Inexplicably playing the horn causes noise pollution. Use horn only when needed. Always be concentric while driving a car. Do not let your mind wander. Often, people drown in thinking while driving, which increases the chance of an accident.

