Tips | HS 4 × 3 turpentines for virtual book fairs

This year’s Helsinki Book Fair will be held online on 22-25. October. Over the course of four days, we will see a total of 400 performers, among whom we picked 12 interesting ones.

3 × excitement

1

Popular Swedish author Camilla Grebe won the Nordic Key Award for the Nordic crime novel for the second time. She discusses her novel about women cops at the fair Shadows, which was published in Finnish in July.

Sat 24.10. 16 o’clock

2

Norwegian Jo Nesbøn There have already been 12 Harry Hole detective stories published, and readers don’t seem to get tired of them. Now one of the world’s most popular writers is talking about something new Kingdomfrom his book, which is a separate work from the series.

Sun 25.10. at 11.30

3

The first detective Elina Backmanin entertaining work When the king dies inspired by the mystery of real life: he tried to find out the old crime of mother-in-law pearl earrings. The book opens the detective series.

Sat 24.10. at 5 p.m.

3 × international names

1

Cartoon artist Liv Strömquist is popular in Sweden. In his latest Finnish comic book album The reddish rose bursts into bloom he looks at love in late capitalism. At the Book Fair, she discusses love and feminism with cartoonist Moa Romanova, whose Panic princessalbum was released in Finnish in the spring.

Thu 22.10. at 12.

2

Heather Morris is an Australian-based successful author of novels Auschwitz tattoo artist and The story of Cilka has sold millions worldwide. Now he is discussing what Holocaust literature is still needed for.

Sat 24.10. at 1 p.m.

3

King of historical entertainment, also known for his excitement books Ken Follett takes in his new book The evening came and the morning came in the Middle Ages and in the middle of the Viking invasion of the English port city.

Sun 25.10. at 1 p.m.

3 × domestic novels

1 Anni Kytömäki the third novel Margarita describes the fates of people and forests during the reconstruction period in Finland. Nature is also one of the main characters in this book.

Sat 24.10. 5:30 p.m.

2

Tommi Kinnusen new work Did not say he regretted is an addictive reading novel from the Lapland War. A HS critic called Kinnus Finland Elena Ferrante.

Sat 24.10. at 2.30 pm

3

Kari Hotakainen has written nearly 30 books, but only the latest work has embarrassed the publisher. The story is a description of Finland, where the Countryside has been transformed into a Recreation Area and everyone lives in the City.

Sun 25.10. at 3 p.m.

3 × something completely different

1 The book fair also features traditional lyrical discussions, in which the background of the songs is opened by, among others, the band Ruusut. Its lyrics are the responsibility of the singer Ringa Manner as well as the author Lauri Levola, who said in an interview with HS, that he also wrote a long background story for the band ‘s first album.

Thu 22.10. at 5 p.m.

2

True crime entertainment based on real life crimes is a global phenomenon in literature, television and podcast form. Criminal reporters Tuomas Rimpiläinen and Miika Viljakainen and a criminologist-psychologist and regional director of the Victim Support Service Sari Somppi discuss the ethics of real crime stories.

Sun 25.10. at 11.30

3

A psychotherapist also known as a columnist for Helsingin Sanomat Maaret Kallio last spring, HS’s Facebook helps survey hours were held on HS’s Facebook, which gained great popularity. Now Kallio is talking about his new book at the fair, the theme of which is current hope.

Fri 23.10. at 3:30 p.m.

The full program of the virtual book fair is available at kirjamessut.messukeskus.com. Day tickets for the event 12 e, full-time ticket 17 e.