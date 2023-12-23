LDear reader, it is probably a topic that will be discussed in many families over the Christmas holidays, because contributions are constantly increasing private health insurance concerns many insured people. Can the sums still be manageable even in old age? It is advisable to think about this early, writes Inken Schönauer. In the past few weeks, customers have received notices about the renewed increase in health insurance contributions from private health insurance providers. Some insured people are worried about whether they will be able to pay the contributions in old age. Because once you retire, you practically no longer have the opportunity to to switch to statutory health insurance.

Nobody can say with certainty where the contributions will develop. “Over the thumb” they triple over a period of thirty years. In principle, the following applies: Switching to the GKV is only possible for those who are not yet 55 years old. In addition, the salary may not exceed a gross value of 66,000 euros. But no rule without exception. Because there are definitely ways to switch to statutory health insurance even beyond the salary limits. The most obvious and common option is to use your own company's part-time arrangement. In Schönauer's piece you will find out details and further paths.

And it is news like this that is currently affecting people, because others also perceive the state as overreaching: The civil engineering and road construction company Richard Hoff & Söhne from Husum existed for almost 100 years. Now the current boss is closing down the family business Protest against German bureaucracy. Michael Hoff says he has received hundreds of letters from all over Germany in the past few weeks. People he didn't even know contacted him. Not a single person wrote to him saying they couldn't understand why Hoff no longer wanted to continue, he reports. Instead, just agreement and understanding. Hoff is a building contractor in Husum in northern Germany. Or rather: he was. Because at the end of the company name Richard Hoff & Söhne GmbH & Co. KG there is now an “i. L.” for “in liquidation”. The family-owned civil engineering and road construction company existed for 99 years. The company employed 15 people. Now it's over. At the age of 46, Hoff is in the middle of life. Marcus Theurer met him.

Now it can really be Christmas – so let's get to the goose. The secret of a juicy goose is the way it was raised and the temperature at which it cooks. Jacqueline Vogt has collected tips from a Frankfurt chef for the preparation, sauce and side dishes of the holiday meal. Miguel Wagner is head chef at the Hotel Sofitel Opera on Frankfurt's Opernplatz. The restaurant at the Sofitel is one of the restaurants that are making goose one of their central offerings these days and weeks. The basic product is important, says Wagner. That means: The goose has to be right. Wagner recommends cooking goose Low temperatures: The poultry will be perfect if it is allowed to braise in the oven at 85 degrees for 24 hours. As filling Wagner recommends celery, leeks, two apples and two organic oranges, all roughly diced. But what do you do with the sauce – and what goes well as a side dish? Find out more here.

