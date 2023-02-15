Every second more than 1,000 images are uploaded to Instagram, depending on the application Passport Photo Online. Most people (91%) take photos with their mobile phones, rather than with digital cameras (7%) or tablets (3%). Keeping the lens clean or avoiding the flash as much as possible is key to taking a good shot. But, once the shot is taken, there is another phase that is almost as important: image editing. Here are some tips from professional photographers with social media influences.

Play with the contrast and other basic mobile settings

“Photo retouching is 50% of photography,” says Gianfranco Bulgarelli (@gianfribul), creator of photography and travel content on Instagram and TikTok, where he almost reached 100,000 followers. During editing, it is possible to “highlight certain specific aspects to enhance what you want to communicate with the photograph.” Every detail counts, as the expert points out: from a simple color edition to enhance the point of view of the person who took the photograph to a photomontage of different images to convey a specific idea.

The photographer Marcos Castaño León (shotbymarcos), what’s wrong with it more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok, explains that even if a very good photo is taken, “it is when you edit it that you manage to make an impact and surprise”. All mobiles allow you to make some adjustments to the image, such as modifying the contrast, shadows, saturation, temperature or sharpness. For Pablo Menéndez Lapuente (PabloBackhome), which is dedicated to travel and adventure photography and video and has more than 53,000 followers on TikTokthe ideal is to use these basic settings “according to the image”.

Each photo is different and the problem is that “there is no exact point for each parameter,” according to Castaño. For this reason, he advises testing all the settings to understand what changes with each one of them. “Sometimes we give specific settings as ‘base’ and then you have to adapt them to your photo, for example, in one photo if you set the contrast to 30 it’s perfect, but perhaps in another you need to set it to 20″, he points out.

Edit the same photo in different ways and find a personal touch

Jordi and Arnau Puig (@jordi.koalitic and @arnaukoalitic), two twin brothers who are experts in creative photography with more than 19.4 million and 40,000 followers on TikTok, they also advise newcomers to photography to play with these values ​​and try to give a personal touch to your edition. “If you have a photograph in which you have had to expose the sky during the day, with strong sunlight, surely the dark parts of the image will be underexposed, so you can try to recover these shadows using basic functions such as shadows or contrast”, they affirm.

Editing is also used to support what you want to convey with the image. Castaño gives as an example a photo of a person sitting looking at the sea, “representing sadness or reflection.” “If I use a cold edition (with blue tones) and eliminate the greens, which is the color of hope, I am going to support the narrative much more than with a warm edition (with yellow, orange and red tones) with colors that transmit energy , joy or optimism”, he points out.

A good option, according to Castaño, is to edit the same photo in a different way: “This way you can see how it changes and its perception depending on the type of editing you use, in addition to being a way of understanding all the settings that exist to be able to control them at The perfection”. Bulgarelli considers it essential to watch tutorials during the process. He himself, on his TikTok channel, explains how to photograph the stars either capture an artistic image in a place full of tourists.

Avoid retouching too much and overexposure

Using these tools in a subtle way is important to avoid oversaturation, according to Menéndez. Otherwise, “a totally overexposed image, too contrasted or with a lot of color” can be generated. The child photographer Mireia Salido Giménez (@fotografiamireia) also recommends not retouching the photos too much because it “distorts the moment” and avoiding filters as much as possible, “since they eliminate the real colors of the image.” “I do advise ‘raising’ the light a bit when it’s too dark, as long as you don’t overexpose it,” he adds.

As Menéndez explains, photo editing serves to direct the viewer’s gaze, in addition to erasing logos, unwanted elements or spots that appear as a result of dust or an unclean viewfinder. For him, the best thing is to skip the preset and for each one to create his own style: “Don’t try to copy styles. Develop stories and tell with the edition what you want to convey with your images”. He, for example, usually tries to make them not too saturated, minimalist and have homogeneous colors.

The best ‘app’ to edit photos

The most recommended app by the photographers consulted is Lightroom. Jordi and Arnau Puig ensure that it allows access to many more functions than the standard editing software of most mobile phones. For example, they explain that a user can work on color-by-color editing values ​​and create their own presets —a set of adjustments that can be applied at once with a simple click— so that their photos always follow their personal style.

Among the recommended functions of this app, there is a grain reduction and another called “mask”, which allows you to create points of light in the image that do not exist. Bulgarelli also highlights the modes that use artificial intelligence to automatically select a person, their face, their eye or the sky and allow only that area to be edited. Besides Lightroom, he sometimes uses other applications like Photoshop, Snapseed or PicsArt.

Photograph of a castle in the Basque Country provided by Gianfranco Bulgarelli.

Seek natural light, use plastic wrap and other tricks when taking photos

Although editing can improve an image, there are some aspects to take into account when taking the photograph —regardless of whether you are using a mobile phone or a camera. In the event that you are indoors, Salido recommends placing yourself near a window or in a place where you have natural light. For images that “look like magic,” he advises backlighting photos that are going to be in black and white. In addition, remember “a little photographer’s trick”: “I sometimes put film on the lens of my camera and a mist is created, so that it seems that you have edited the photo as if it were a mist”. Something that serves to “give a romantic, bohemian and renaissance touch to the photos”.

The secret to capturing the best images, according to Bulgarelli, is to take “more and more photos”: “The more you take, the more you learn.” The expert also advises using manual mode from time to time to learn the basic parameters of a camera, follow creators of photographic content and be self-taught: “On TikTok, YouTube and Instagram there are countless profiles that teach you photography from scratch ”.

Take advantage of the professional mode of the mobile camera

“Whenever you want to take a good photo with your mobile, the one that you are going to upload to your social networks, I recommend shooting it using the ‘professional’ option that comes with our mobile cameras to be able to adjust the ISO sensitivity, the shutter speed, the white balance…”, affirms the photographer Alex Neza (@yosoyneza), what’s wrong with it more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok. As not all mobiles have this function, failing that, “the Lightroom app camera can be used”.

The ISO will make the sensor more sensitive—it captures more light, but generates more grain—or less—it captures less light but generates less grain. This is how Neza explains it, who also advises paying attention to the shutter speed: the higher it is, the more the image freezes, but less light enters, and the lower it is, the less it freezes, but more light enters. “For example, if you’re doing motor photography, it can be quite fun and flashy to shoot with a low ISO and slow shutter speed. This way, by following your subject as you take the photo, you can make your background have a speed blur,” he points out.

