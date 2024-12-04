66% of Spaniards will choose to shop online for Christmas, thus streamlining the process and receiving orders directly at home.

The preference for buying online continues to increase compared to previous years. Although all generations join this trend, 85% of those over 60 will opt for more traditional purchases, in physical stores; while 77% of millennials (born between 1982 and 1994) will prefer to make their purchases online.

Although buying online has advantages, there are also drawbacks to take into account. Eye-catching offers or a variety of products can lead to impulse purchases. Customers do not take into account aspects such as the possibility of returning the item if they are not satisfied or the reliability of the page from which they are purchasing.

To ensure safe online purchases that guarantee consumer rights, the Allianz Partners legal assistance department insists on the importance of protecting yourself and having appropriate advice.

Paz Tejedor, head of Legal Assistance and Protection at Allianz Partners, points out: “We must know the most common dangers that, in times of mass purchases like this, can harm us as consumers. Cheap can be expensive, so inform ourselves correctly before purchasing any product is essential, even more so when the immense online offer tends to make us buy impulsively.

Tips for shopping safely at Christmas

Make purchases on pages that inspire security. Businesses with trust seals offer better guarantees.

Check that the online store is secure and that it provides all the necessary information on consumption and processing of personal data.

Use a card for exclusive use to make online payments, prepaid or single-use.

Be suspicious when an offer is too attractive, as it may be a fraudulent website.

Use a reliable internet connection and check the correct configuration of the device from which we are going to make the purchase.

Withdrawing from a purchase or contract without having to give explanations within 14 days after it is a consumer right. In case of withdrawal or use of the guarantee, the purchase should have no cost to the customer, including shipping costs.

Avoid saving payment details. The recommendation is to assess the need to save this data, since it will always be safer to delete it and provide it again if needed.

“The feeling of helplessness in the face of an online scam is very common,” concludes Paz Tejedor, “since the in-person interaction that exists in a conventional business is lost. With legal defense insurance we want our clients to feel protected and with the peace of mind knowing that, at Allianz Partners, we defend your interests and rights as consumers”.