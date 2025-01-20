Setting realistic goals and avoiding common mistakes are some factors you should keep in mind when you start doing Pilates.

01/20/2025



Updated at 12:02 p.m.





The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to make positive changes in our lives, and one of the most common resolutions is to start training to improve physical and mental health. The gyms They are on a waiting list at…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only