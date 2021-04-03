Unique beverage with a soul: Frank John was a wine merchant, then a vintner in a biodynamic style. Today he works as a consultant in viticulture. Here he reveals the tricks he uses to make winegrowers more in touch with nature.

HInside the Hirschhorner Hof there is still the church of St. Johannes with its old tower, but then it goes straight up to the Haardt, the eastern part of the Palatinate Forest, which borders the Rhine plain here. If you climb up the edge of the forest, you can see the lights of Ludwigshafen. Down in the village, in Königsbach, which belongs to Neustadt an der Weinstrasse, it is idyllic. Fig trees grow in the old courtyards.

For 18 years the 400 year old Renaissance building has been home to Frank John, a winemaker who bought and renovated it. In the past, the winegrowers in the area paid the tithe here, a tenth part of the yield from their property, for the church. The old cross-vaulted cellar has been preserved. Today John runs the “Hirschhorner Hof” winery here with his wife Gerlinde and their two children.