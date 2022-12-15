Long recast in the corner of the gym, rowing machines are getting a makeover—as stationary bikes were a decade ago.

The number of people rowing indoors increased nearly 20 percent between 2014 and 2021, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association reports, and the global market for rowing machines is anticipated to be worth more than $1.8 billion dollars by 2031. Some attribute this boom to the CrossFit regimen, which frequently incorporates rowing machines into its daily workouts.

Studies on stationary rowing have appeared, and fitness equipment companies like Hydrow have released high-tech home machines paired with guided classes, Peloton-style.

Rowing is a full-body exercise that targets the muscles in the legs, back, core, and arms. It’s also great for the cardiovascular system because it challenges the heart in multiple ways, said Aaron Baggish, director of the Cardiovascular Performance Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. “What makes it unique is that it combines the two fundamental stresses that the heart responds to, which are pressure and volume,” he explained.

Rowing is often used for resistance training, which increases blood volume and, over time, can make parts of the heart enlarge so it can pump more blood. But movement also involves short bursts of intense exertion, which raises blood pressure and strengthens the walls of the heart.

There is a learning curve when it comes to paddling. Proper form is key, not only to avoid injury, but also to get a good workout.

“In a way, rowing seems very easy, but getting the most out of it is quite difficult,” said Aquil Abdullah, a former Olympic rower and Hydrow instructor.

The shape: The most important thing about rowing is that even though it feels like you are pulling on the handle (or oars) with your arms, most of the force comes from your legs all the way.

There’s a lot going on during a stroke, so the stroke is generally divided into four steps: the catch, drive, finish, and recovery.

The grip: in the grip position, the seat is slid toward the front of the machine. Your knees should be over your ankles, shins vertical. The body is slightly leaned forward and the arms are extended with the hands in front of the feet.

Momentum: Keeping your core tight, push off the machine with your feet, making as much contact with the entire sole of your foot. “When you have your heel down, you can activate the posterior chain,” or muscles along the back of your body, like your calves, hamstrings and glutes, said Casey Galvanek, head coach of the US Rowing Association Junior Team system. This helps create more power using more muscles, he said.

Once you’ve pushed back about halfway, with your knees bent to about 90 degrees, begin to lean back, from the hips. You should feel your lats—the major back muscles—begin to contract as you hold the handle. Finally, reach your elbows back to pull the handle toward your chest.

The end: At the end of the stroke, you should be sitting upright with a tight core and legs straight out in front of you. The body should be tilted back about 30 degrees. The handle is pulled close to your body a little lower than chest height so that the chain is horizontal.

The recuperation: move towards the front of the machine to prepare for your next stroke. Extend your arms. Then lean your body forward from the hips so that your torso is in the 1 o’clock position. Once you’re leaning forward, begin to bend your legs to get closer to the front of the machine.

When performing the recovery, think “arms, core, legs” and move in that sequence. During the push, the sequence is reversed: legs, core, arms.

By: DANA G. SMITH