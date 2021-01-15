The ‘go’ is one of the oldest board games in the world. It originated in China around 2,500 years ago, and while its rules are straightforward, it is one of the most complex strategy entertainments out there. Their games are fought over a checkered board with 19 squares per side, where one player adds white tiles and the other black. The objective is to “conquer” territories, for which it is necessary to surround the opponent’s pieces with your own. Whoever more territory conquers his opponent, wins.

You may be thinking that this has nothing to do with QR codes, but quite the opposite. It was precisely this hobby inspired by Chinese engineer Masahiro Hara to create such data storage modules. “One day, when laying the black and white pieces on the grid of the board, I realized that it was a very easy way to transmit information. It was like a revelation, ”Hara explained in an interview.

Originally, QR codes were born as substitutes for barcodes, that were limited to manage large volumes of information. Its first application was in the field of manufacturing but, today, its use has become so widespread that the system it is ubiquitous in almost every aspect of our lives. When going to pick up an online order at a store, when accessing a concert, when making a payment, in advertising, on the news, ATMs and, more recently, even on the tombstones of the deceased! as part of a service that provides information about the deceased.

“The ‘boom’ has been caused by access to the hospitality menu cards”

Jordi Serra

They have been with us for more than two decades, but the Covid-19 pandemic has made them more popular than ever. This is indicated by several studies, such as the one that interviewed citizens of the United States and several European countries, including Spain, and determined that 82% had used them at some time and 72% had done so in the last month.

“QR codes were already used, but not as many people as now, or at least not as often. Its great advantage is the ‘ease’ of use in times when tactile contact can represent a health risk », explains Jordi Serra, professor of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), who points out that “the ‘boom’ has been caused by access to the menu cards of the hospitality industry”. The study data support it. Currently, bars and restaurants are the places where these codes are used the most, with 44% of those surveyed.

Avoid scams



This technology gains followers every day. Seven out of ten citizens consider that QR codes make “life easier” but, at the same time, the security breaches of is what arouses the most concern about this mechanism.

Scanning QR codes with your mobile can lead to scams or data theft for different reasons. For example, there are cybercriminals who use them to redirect to web pages of fraudulent banking entities, which are copies of the real ones, and obtain our financial data. Others apply them to social networks, where they supplant our identity and ask for a ransom to give us back control of the accounts. To use WhatsApp on your computer, you have to scan one of these codes, and many accounts of said application have been hijacked in this way.

What QR codes do is direct us to a URL, that is, to an internet address, and that is where the problem can appear. Serra gives us some tips to avoid this type of scam. “First, you have to be suspicious of any code if you don’t know who generated it », he warns. “Do not trust those who are in places accessible to everyone, for example, in a bank teller located on the street, since cybercriminals can have easily superimposed a fake QR”. To check it, we can examine the surface where it is printed and discard that they have placed a paper with another code on it. Finally, «configure a warning in the phone settings before opening the code content, to analyze the web address to which it is going to direct us. If we see that the URL is not correct or that it does not end in ‘.es’, for example, we should not open the link ».

The massive use derived from the sanitary crisis will cause, according to the experts, more crimes of this type. The Vice President of the Mobileiron company, Becca Chambers, points out in an article that the risks of these codes are “many and varied” and alert: “We need to be aware of them because we are all scanning them. Hackers are going to take advantage of your security flaws to organize attacks.