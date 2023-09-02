Japan is a spectacular country and we dare to say that it is so in every way. As much in what refers to the friendliness of its people as to its landscapes and its gastronomy. It is always a pleasure to travel to the country. So much so that, although we visited as a family when Daniela was little, we can’t wait to go back with Oliver. Having one of the fastest high-speed trains in the world (the famous Shinkansen), which connects several of its main capitals in record time, contributes to being able to visit it on vacation.

It is not a cheap trip, since flights and accommodation already add up to a considerable amount of euros, but it is certainly worth it. And if you visit as a family, the quiz of the matter is to combine the activities so that they fit with each of its members. So, in case it helps you, here we leave you the plan of route that we would follow in case of traveling as a family.

Three cities to visit

One of the most reasonable questions when preparing a trip with children (or even without them) is which part of the Japanese country to include on the route. Below is a brief overview of which parts are our favorites and what can be found in each of them.

Tokyo, its capital, is usually the city of entry for tourists. Without a doubt, it is a place where you are going to be amazed by everything: with the volume of people who inhabit it (almost 14 million), with the size of the city, with the organization of the population to live it politely, with the The fact of walking through one of the most modern streets in the world and suddenly running into a Shinto temple, with restaurants that display a replica of their dishes in their windows… Tokyo is the synthesis of Japan itself and, without a doubt, It must be a stop of at least three days. You can’t miss places like Akihabara, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Asakusa or Ueno. Neither the Imperial Palace, Ginza, Odaiba, Tokyo Tower, Roppongi Hills, Takeshita Dori and the fish market. You also have to eat sushi, try a good ramen or tempura, freak out about people’s aesthetics, how extremely well they take care of their hair, their consumption habits in stores, karaoke, capsule hotels… Yes. looking for something more aimed at children, Tokyo has its own Disney park. In addition, many people take advantage of their stay to visit (and no wonder) the nearby cities of Kamakura (among other things, it has the second tallest Buddha in Japan), Nikko (with its typical sculpture of the three monkeys as well as temples and sanctuaries) or the imposing Mount Fuji.

Kyoto is the other most visited city par excellence and with the most cultural richness in Japan, where there is a high density of temples and shrines essential in any stay. The Golden Temple or the Fushimi Inari sanctuary are just two examples of this, but very powerful ones. While Tokyo is an absolute non-stop of excitement to look at, Kyoto is more traditional and laid back. That is why the little ones can get a little more bored here with so many visits to temples and sanctuaries, so it will be necessary to reserve some extra play time for them, a dose of patience and inventiveness (telling them with great enthusiasm some of their story) and motivate them with places like the Kyoto Municipal Science Center, which is more geared towards children and entertainment. By the way, in Kyoto Gosi one can dress up as a Geisha and have a family photo shoot to remember.

Kiyomizu-dera, in the Japanese city of Kyoto. ADRIAN RODRIGUEZ

Osaka is another of the cities that is often visited. Many even make a base there to visit Kyoto, taking advantage of the proximity of both and the transport tickets that cheaper tourists can get. Among the visits there will be no lack of Dotonbori or the Osaka castle. If you want something more striking for children, in addition to the fact that the Osaka Bay area is located Universal Studios Japanthere is a museum dedicated to science, another to manga, as well as activities such as a large Ferris wheel with views of the city.

a little further south

Although these three capitals are the most touristy, there are other areas of the country, a little further south, that deserve a break for various reasons.

Hiroshima is an example of adaptation. After suffering the devastating effects of an atomic bomb during World War II, it has been rebuilt and has preserved what remains of its past. In the city there is a museum dedicated to that fact —Yes, your visit is very hard, so it is convenient to evaluate the age and maturity of your children before entering it.

Miyajima is a small island known, above all, for a large floating torii that can be enjoyed in different ways depending on how the tide is. Without a doubt, the whole island is worth it and this torii will take a few photos.

Although Kobe is one of the cities chosen by tourists, among other things for the famous Kobe beef, Nara is the city where children will enjoy the most. Tiny and charming, it combines the typical culture of Japan with some nice neighbours, the deer, who inhabit it freely and flock to tourists to see if they can get something to eat.

Deer in a park in the city of Nara (Japan). ADRIAN RODRIGUEZ

Finally, we cannot stop talking about what to see in Japan without talking about the onsen, the traditional Japanese baths that are fed by hot springs resulting from the country’s volcanic activity and that, depending on the area (they are more common in the south) are They can be found in two types: natural or as an installation in some hotels. There are them separated by sex and, if you go as a family, you can reserve one for everyone.

Tips for visiting Japan with children

Japan is one of the most populated countries in the world, it is enough to get lost in the central station of Tokyo or cross the famous Shibuya crossing to be convinced of it. So, in principle, there is no need to fear that it is not prepared for children. Of course, there are certain things to take into account:

The flight. They are long flights and doing them with children, sometimes, is heavy. We recommend you take a look at our post with tips for traveling with children by car, train and plane to make it more bearable.

Language. Although many young people speak English, you may run into Japanese who, afraid of screwing up with the language, do not speak to you. That said, it is more out of shame than out of rudeness. Do not take it into account because you will also find the opposite extreme, hyper-friendly Japanese.

About the problems that can cause being lost in translation like the movie, calm down, can be solved with various tools: from Google Maps or City Mapper, to calculate how to get from one place to another, to translation applications such as Google Translator, for example, which is enough to focus with the camera somewhere to translate simultaneously what is focused.

Food. The Japanese diet is rich in fish, rice and vegetables, but it is not lacking in meat either, so you can find variety wherever you go. Most restaurants have a window with a wax recreation of the dishes, ideal to see what is ordered before doing so. Ramen, sushi or tempura are some of the dishes that you have to try there. The little ones, depending on their type of food and their age, will be able to eat the same as you. Of course: if you have (or they have) any problem of allergies or intolerances, either with food or with any medication, do not hesitate and take it well written down with you, even in a photo, to show it in restaurants or where you buy food and avoid any scare.

Transportation in Japan is tremendously modern, with queues that form when boarding and the doors properly indicated… Absolutely everything is a positive experience, but with one exception: sometimes it is not very kind when you go with luggage, baby seats or wheels. This must be taken into account when calculating routes.

Travel insurance. Whether you are traveling with children or not, you should know that healthcare in Japan is expensive, so it is best to have insurance that prevents ruin in a hypothetical accident.

We hope that this article about traveling to Japan has encouraged you to do it both with and without your children, since it is a country that is worth visiting for more than one visit. Without a doubt, it always leaves you wanting more.

