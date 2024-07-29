The news came as a surprise. Last week, the online bank 1822direkt, a subsidiary of Frankfurter Sparkasse, announced that it would be increasing the interest rates on overnight money. In future, the company will pay new customers 3.6 percent interest on their savings deposits. The value is guaranteed for six months after the account is opened for investments of up to 250,000 euros, reports Wolfgang Degenkolb, spokesman for the management of 1822direkt.