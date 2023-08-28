You love it or you hate it: school photos. The must at the start of the school year. And let that period have just begun again. But how do you ensure that your child looks her best in the school photo? Or that your offspring feel comfortable? “I had to keep my mouth shut.”
Christy Dollen
Latest update:
10:22
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Tips #school #photo #Boy #crooked #teeth #cry #allowed #laugh #teeth #exposed
Leave a Reply