If you are suffering from toothache, then you know how painful it can be. To say this means that the pain of the tooth does not come from the forefront. If you want to combat pain with effective home remedies, then there are some suggestions for you.

Salt water rinse

The first step to relieve toothache is salt water rinse. Natural disinfectant is found in saltwater. This helps in loosening the residues and pieces of food stuck between your teeth. Saltwater rinse reduces swelling and cures mouth sores. For this, mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of water and use it as a mouthwash.

Rinse with hydrogen peroxide

Rinse with diluted hydrogen peroxide can also be beneficial for pain and inflammation relief. Hydrogen peroxide eliminates bacteria, reduces scum and corrects bleeding from the gums. Never forget to dilute hydrogen peroxide. Mix 3 percent water with 3 percent hydrogen peroxide and use it as a mouthwash. One thing to remember well is that mouthwash is not to be confused.

Garlic

Garlic has been used at home in India for thousands of years against many problems. Garlic has the power to kill the harmful bacteria that causes dental plaque. Garlic can also work as a pain reliever with use. For this, crush the garlic grains and make a paste. After that, apply the paste on the toothache. You can also add a little salt to the garlic paste or chew some garlic.

Cloves

Cloves have been used in India to cure toothache for a long time. Clove oil can numb the pain effectively and also reduce inflammation. Eugenol is found in clove oil. Eugenol has a natural antiseptic property. Add a few pieces of cotton clove oil to the affected area in a cotton swab. Be sure to dilute the clove oil with olive oil. Apart from this, you can also use two drops clove oil in water as a mouthwash.

