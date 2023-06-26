Tips for summer | Young experts recommend: These books and podcasts should be taken over in the summer.

Where should you grab books or podcasts this summer?

HS Visio asked a group of young professionals from various fields for reading and listening tips. The CEO of the growth company event Slush gives his recommendations Eerika Savolainencreative director at advertising agency TWBA Laura Paikkarifounder and CEO of Huuva, a startup specializing in home delivery of food Ville Leppänenan artist Maisa Lighthouse and Principal Analyst at Inderes Sauli Vilén.

Eerika Savolainen

Job: CEO of growth company event Slushi

Education: Master of Economics

“I’m reading mainly fiction. It’s a way to expand your own thinking and perspective. I have a rule that no book can be left unfinished. If you do, you end up reading only certain kinds of books.

I would also like to recommend it from the fiction side Hanya Yanagihara of the work Little Life. It made a big impression on me. The book describes a tough life story, but at the same time I thought after reading the book that human life is really beautiful.

by Sheryl Sandberg a guide book Lean In deals with women as leaders. I recommend it to all young women with big career dreams.

Perfect for summer listening Aquiredpodcast, whose episodes delve deep into the stories of technology companies. The episodes are long, they last up to 3–4 hours, so you can listen to them, for example, during a long car journey. I especially encourage you to listen to the episode about the luxury giant LVMH, which reviews the company’s story from the 19th century to the present day. The company’s history is more complex than a scripted TV series. At the same time, you can learn about the company’s story.”

Ville Leppälä

Job: founder and CEO of a startup called Huuva, which specializes in home delivery of food

Education: Master of Science in Engineering

“Often let’s feel books that have been published recently, but I recommend a work that turns 40 this year. It’s the best I’ve read this year: from the former CEO of tech company Intel By Andrew Grove High Output Management.

Despite its age, the work is still relevant. With the help of the book, I understood that a leader must prioritize his time for training and motivating the team.

I recommend podcasts first The Feed podcast. There Matt Newberg interviews the most well-known entrepreneurs and operators in the food technology industry. Whether it’s about the home delivery field or food innovations, the newest and hottest perspectives can be found in this podcast.

I encourage you to listen too The Twenty Minute VC podcast where Harry Stebbings interviews entrepreneurs and investors in the startup world. Stebbings is only 26 years old, he started making the podcast when he was 18.

Laura Paikkari

Job: executive creative director of advertising agency TWBA

Education: Master of Philosophy

“World famous music producer by Rick Rubins book The Creative Act is a tribute to creativity. During his career, Rubins has produced, among others, Johnny Cash, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Adele. The book is actually a manual for creativity and I recommend it to everyone who wants to strengthen their own creative thinking, regardless of the field.

The title of the next book says a lot about its content. by Donna Cutting book Employees First!: Inspire, Engage, and Focus on the Heart of Your Organization is a concrete guide to managing corporate culture. How can you build a culture so that employees want to be a part of it? How does the company take care of its employees so that the employees can take care of their customers?

My final recommendation is a podcast by a British art historian By Katy Hessel The Great Women Artists, where Hessel interviews female artists. There are both hot new names and more recognized artists. The interviewees share their thoughts on career, art, concepts of beauty and gender. I especially remember the episode where the guest is an American writer Siri Hustvedt. He talked about how death is depicted in great numbers in major works of art, but birth not so much. In the episode, there is an interesting reflection on what causes this.

This summer I’m also going to re-read the classics of fiction. At least it’s on my reading list Milan Kundera Life is elsewhere.”

Maisa Lighthouse

Occupation: artist

Education: Master of Arts

“I am halfway between Niko Hallikainen records A big wet secret, but I want to recommend it based on what I’ve already read. The book is a description of childhood, it covers the entire elementary school. The years are intertwined in chronological order.

I find the work particularly touching, perhaps because I am the same age as Niko Hallikainen and grew up in a similar socio-economic position. The locations of the book are familiar from my own childhood: Itäkeskus in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The details found by the author were easy to recognize.

Hallikainen’s writing is masterful. The book has a great description of the relationship between parent and child. The narrator goes down to the child’s level, but it is not condescending.

I also recommend it Titti Parrasen a book published in 1968 Yo-yo. It has been characterized Sonja Owas preceded by: a description of a free woman, which was considered radical at the time of publication. The book is quite fun, especially for summer reading. It describes the summer of young adults: partying, drinking, messing around with rental apartment patterns, relationships, love triangles…

I liked how naturally things unfold as the main characters navigate the world and literally lose each other. In Jojo there is also an interesting scene where one of the main characters has an abortion. The description is unsurprising and everyday.

Finally, I recommend a cartoonist from Seattle by Alex Graham comic book Dog Biscuits. It is a fictional and narrative work set in the corona era. The comic book is compiled from strips that Graham initially published one at a time on Instagram.

At Dog Biscuit the best is psychological accuracy. The book has several main characters who are presented as animals. In the cartoon, the pandemic plays a secondary role, as if it were the backdrop to other events. In its deepest essence, the work is a story of growth and love.”

Sauli Vilén

Job: Head of the analysis activities of the analysis company Inderes

Education: MSc Finance & Management

“The stock exchange during the worst hoolivil phase, there were pictures on Twitter of people throwing this book in the trash. Now it’s back to normal, and many investors need to remind themselves of this piece. Benjamin Graham The Intelligent Investor is a classic of investment literature and the uncrowned king. It is, in my opinion, the best book on investing ever, and it got me excited about investing once upon a time.

My second recommendation is not a book, but a collection Warren Buffett written letters. In them, Buffet tells the shareholders how the business has been. He has been writing letters for several decades. The letters are extremely informative, with timeless wisdom about investing, business and business analysis. In addition, the letters are written in a quite entertaining style. The letters can be read for free on the website of Buffett’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway.

I continue the classic line and still recommend it by Peter Lynch records One Up is Wall Street. Lynch is one of the most successful fund managers in history, and in his book he describes the operation of the stock market with an exceptional common sense. Lynch shows that investing is not really as complicated as many – intentionally or unintentionally – try to make it out to be.”