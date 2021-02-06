D.he days are getting longer and soon everything will start to bloom again. To make the anticipation of spring even bigger, you can try your hand at gardening now. It doesn’t have to be the goal in life to plant a tree. But you can always start with a smaller alternative. You don’t even need a garden for that; many plants also thrive in window boxes and balcony tubs if they are in a light location. The joy becomes even greater when the green is not only a beautiful ornament, but you can also eat the plants. Much can be brought forward in February and March and put outside after the ice saints in May. This makes the harvest even richer in summer and autumn and enhances one or the other dish with its own flowers and herbs.

Apart from the desired seeds and a little attention, it doesn’t take much. The ideal location is the window sill because light and heat encourage germination. However, care should be taken to ensure that the seedlings are not exposed to drafts. For sowing, it is imperative to use potting soil that is poor in nutrients and allows young plants to grow slowly but vigorously and does not attack the still tender roots. There are ready-made growing stations on the market, but very simple means can also be used. For example, old egg cartons or toilet paper rolls that can be closed at one end are suitable as growing pots. They are firm enough to initially hold the roots together and later disintegrate by themselves in the pot. Alternatively, any other small container can be used, but then you have to repot later.