Online shopping is common today and Christmas is an ideal time to avoid the large queues and crowds that occur in shopping centers. In order not to be scammed when making payments for products purchased on the internet, here are some tips on what to do to buy safely.

It is important to look for brands and stores that you trust, that are familiar to us and where we have already bought before. When it comes to registering and providing bank details to pay for a subscription, make sure that we can cancel it whenever we want and see the conditions.

When making a payment, you have to check that the data transfer is protected and, for this, we will have to look for the padlock symbol in the browser bar and see that the site uses the HTTPS and SSL protocols when browsing the web . This can be seen in the browser, in the web address of the site. To avoid deception, it is important not to buy on those pages where the cardholder is not authenticated, be it Visa, Master Card …

On some web pages they ask if we want them to save our payment information. You must think well before accepting, due to the risks that you understand. Using a credit card is a good option, since in most customer protection policies, the issuer will refund the payment.

At the time of making the online purchase, you must save all the documents related to it, since they may be necessary when demonstrating the terms and conditions of the sale and having proof that the payment of the product was made.

When making an online purchase to another individual, you do not have to send the money in advance to the seller, the ideal thing is to receive the product before paying. So it is also important to avoid giving money to someone we do not know. Just as you never have to send by email, sensitive data such as the card number, PIN or include bank details in unencrypted emails.

As in all purchases we make, we must use common sense and not be fooled by offers that seem impossible, since they may be false offers to steal data. There is also trying to observe the ratings or opinions that the store and the product have. The Local Police of Murcia summarized all these tips in a tweet: