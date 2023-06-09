It is quite common that, day by day, workers complain about the heavy workload they had to fulfill during their working day. However, the truth is that, many times, this problem can be solved by better scheduling the work day.

To the complaint about excessive work, many people advise workers that, instead of working more, what is in their best interest is work better. However, the million dollar question: How can you work better?

Regarding the above, professors of the Kellogg School of Management carried out various studies from which they established a series of Tips that help workers better schedule their workday.

Here are 5 tips that will help you improve your workday:

*Start with the most difficult

Despite the fact that generally when having many activities, people decide to start with the easiest ones, since this gives them the feeling of greater progress, the truth is that, in the long term, according to research, this method is not the most effective.

This was demonstrated by analyzing that, after 6 years, doctors who chose difficult cases learned to be more efficient than those who decided to take on less complicated ones. This, he explained Maryam Kouchakibecause ignoring heavy tasks deprives human beings of improving their skills.

Therefore, it is recommended break difficult projects into small tasksso that, in this way, the person feels satisfaction when realizing that he is gradually covering these activities.

* Take into account the fatigue at the end of the day

In the investigation it was concluded that, in some jobs, the order or the time in which certain work activities are carried out alters, in some way, the quality of the work. Thus, they advised that it is best to accommodate the tasks that involve greater reasoning in the hours of more agility and mental abilityinstead of postponing them to the end of the workday.

*Practice multitasking efficiently

The professors of the Kellogg School of Management, after studying the performance of some judges, came to the conclusion that, although it is true that many times doing several activities at the same time helps make the work more efficient, care must be taken that the quality of work is not reduced, so they advised to focus only on a few tasks, instead of trying to carry out many at the same time.

* Beware of teamwork

Contrary to what one might think, a study carried out by professors of Operations Management demonstrated that the foolishness of synchronizing and coordinating can minimize productivity and work processes.

*Communication

Finally, one last piece of advice to better schedule the working day is to stay in communication with customersbut only when the product or service is about to be finished or ready to be used, since otherwise there are great possibilities that the client will not look favorably on the employee’s performance.