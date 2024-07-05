Ultramarathon means running longer than a marathon – more than 42.195 kilometers, in one go, without a day-long break. And this statement alone generates a variety of reactions. Some find something like that insanely far and crazy. Others believe that you have to be a professional athlete to run that far. And others are so fascinated that they sign up for one of the now numerous ultramarathons – and start training for 70, 100 or even 160 kilometer long routes.