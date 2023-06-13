According to forecasts from official organizations as well as from various agents of the tourism ecosystem, this summer record figures will be reached, similar to those registered prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the consultant Baintrust, Spain will receive more than 85 million international tourists throughout this year, thus exceeding the 83 million people who arrived in our country in 2019, the last year prior to the pandemic.

Spaniards also have vacation trips on their agenda, in which on numerous occasions they will resort to renting a vehicle for their trips to the destination. In addition to trying to get the most affordable price possible, when renting it is convenient to take into account a series of concepts to avoid an unpleasant surprise, both during the use of the car and when returning it, since sometimes They can penalize us for certain sections of the contract that we had not noticed.

For this reason, since FENEVALthe National Business Federation for Vehicle Rental with and without driver, users are recommended to reserve their rental car as far in advance as possible for this summer.

“The market and the availability of the fleet are gradually recovering, but, we insist, users must anticipate and reserve their rental car as quickly as possible,” insisted the president of the Federation, Juan Luis Barahona.

The employers’ association of vehicle rental companies also establishes 9 main guidelines:

1 Compare between several companies.

Do not stay with the first option you find. Investigate, analyze and compare between various companies and see which of the services and functions offered by each of them is the best fit for your needs.

2 Choose the right car.

It is not an entirely simple task, but it is essential to select the vehicle that fits what you are really looking for. For the selection of the vehicle, you must take into account that the place of destination, the number of occupants, the duration of the trip or the routes that you will carry out throughout the rental contract are the factors that must predominate in the choice. Another point to underline are the different segments available within the RAC sector: small, medium, family, minivan or large vehicles.

3 Select the type of fuel.

In the choice of the vehicle there is a factor that plays an essential role and that is the choice of the type of fuel, even more so, within a context in which many rental companies are incorporating electric vehicles into their fleet, thus demonstrating their commitment with the environment and sustainable mobility. In case of opting for an electrified car, you should also do an investigation of the charging points available in the place of your stay, in case it is necessary to use them.

4 Check the fuel policy.

This type of policy refers to how we receive and return the fuel tank of our rental car (full-full or full-empty). The most common option is the first, in which the company gives the user a completely full tank of the car and, before returning it, the user must return it with full capacity.

5 Choose the right insurance.

For your greater peace of mind and protection in order to face any mishap that may happen to you on the road, it is highly recommended to take out comprehensive insurance. This type of insurance is, preferably, the best of the options that can be considered, since you will be able to circulate on public roads with the greatest possible protection measures and with all the added coverage. Other available options may be insurance with excess -which will cover the costs of repairing any damage caused to the vehicle in a possible accident-, excess insurance for theft, Civil Liability to third parties, personal accidents or roadside assistance.

6 Watch out for the franchise.

Check the amount of the excess, since it is a variable amount that the holder of the reservation must pay in the event that the vehicle, during the duration of the contract, suffers some type of damage.

7 Cancellation

Check the cancellation policy. In the event of any last-minute unforeseen event, it is advisable to study the cancellation policy of the rental company in order to avoid any type of surprise afterwards.

8 Inspect the car.

Check the car before starting your trip. When you deliver the car, the company will also give you a sheet of possible damage to the vehicle. Sometimes, they have no choice but to deliver to their users a vehicle that has certain damages (for example, dents or damage to the bodywork) that have not yet been repaired and corrected. Before leaving with the car, it is highly recommended that you check that the damage sheet is correct, in addition to checking both the interior and exterior of the vehicle to verify that there are no further damages or faults.

9 choice of extras

Choose the extras. For greater safety behind the wheel, when selecting the vehicle, you should also assess the possibility of contracting certain extras that will add value to your safety and that of your companions, such as child restraint systems or GPS devices.

This year the massive arrival of tourists from European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands or the United Kingdom is expected.