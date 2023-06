The medical services of the Saudi Ministry of Interior warned all pilgrims against exposure to sunlight in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the holy sites, in order to avoid sunstroke and heat exhaustion.

The Ministry called on pilgrims to:

Drink enough water.

Avoid excessive effort.

Take enough rest.

Eat food rich in water, such as fruits and vegetables.

Use of solar shades.

Use sunscreen creams.