VOf the many different feelings that one has as a person, from joy to fear to sadness, anger has the worst image. Nobody is proud when a normal quarrel turns into a volcanic eruption in which one yells at the other person with an angry face. We find it even worse than our own anger when our children freak out, become aggressive or react defiantly. Shocked, we look into their faces and ask ourselves: What’s our little golden angel got?

One reason we find it difficult to bear anger in a child is because we feel guilty. After all, we wish as the fruits of our upbringing that the child is always nice and friendly, plays peacefully and does his homework well. We can’t believe it freaks out when it doesn’t get the chocolate bar, has to do something for school, the media time is over – in lockdown there are many situations in which children reach their limits. And if our child sometimes freaks out for no apparent reason, at least that’s why we do it internally.