The rise in prices in recent months has caused us to pay more attention to what the products are worth. Added to the concern of finding the cheapest gas stations and paying electricity bills is now filling the shopping basket. Most foods are more expensive than a year ago, according to the latest study by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU). A reality that has made saving become an even more important issue in homes. Although there are various tricks to save, one of the keys to spending less is not wasting food.

The European Food Information Council (European Food Information Council) gives a series of tips for not throwing away food. This non-profit organization points out some mistakes that consumers often make when they shop and cause them to throw away a lot of food and lose money.

Got #moldyfoods? They don’t always need to go to waste! ✅ Hard foods (hard cheeses, salami, root veggies) can be safe to consume once the moldy part & surrounding area is removed. ❌ Soft foods (soft cheeses, yogurts, bread) should be thrown out once they start to mould. pic.twitter.com/9KfKe1stw3 European Food Information Council (EUFIC) (@EUFIC) September 4, 2022

planning to buy



Through their Twitter account they have shared the keys to not reduce food waste.

– Know what you have at home. Inspect your pantry, refrigerator and cupboards so as not to buy repeated products, which if they are not consumed soon will spoil.

– Make a shopping list and do not buy items that you have not written down.

– Don’t buy more than you need. Do not fall for the 3×1 offers if you know that you do not need so much. They point out that statistically 3 bags of food are bought and 1 is thrown away.

– Freeze products that are going to expire before being used

– Take into account in your planning the days that you are going to eat out.

– When preparing food, cook the appropriate proportions to what you are going to eat. Do not forget the leftovers to reuse them as soon as possible in other recipes.

Moldy or expired food



When you come across moldy food, it’s normal that its appearance makes you throw it away immediately. And although in some products it is correct that you do it so as not to put your health at risk, in others it is not dangerous if the part of the mold and the area that surrounds it are removed. The same goes for food, which if it is not of the day, you decide to throw away. These are the foods you can continue to eat:

– Moldy fruits and vegetables that have a thicker skin, such as apples, pears, medlars, apricots, peaches or bananas. Cut 2.5 cm around the moldy area and you can eat them without problem. Do the same with sausages and cheeses cured with mold.

– Food that has passed its expiration date, as long as the packaging is intact and the product looks and smells good.

– Hard bread can be used on your toast or to make breadcrumbs.