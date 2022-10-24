October 24, 2022 08:20

Our eating habits must be monitored – as the seasons change – if we are looking to lose weight and achieve a fit body. There are 6 habits you must follow to lose weight faster, according to the “eat this not that” website. Beware of distraction!

Avoid eating while you are distracted, because you may miss the signals that you feel full, causing you to accidentally overeat, which is why it is recommended to eat carefully. Some tips for mindful eating are to give yourself at least 20 minutes to enjoy your meal, so you can recognize the cues of hunger and fullness, and eliminate distractions, such as watching TV during meal times. fixed schedule

Specific times should be chosen for meals. For example, you might decide to have breakfast every day at 8 a.m., lunch at 12 p.m., snack at 3 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and snack at 8:30 p.m. The idea is to create a pattern Fits your lifestyle. This table benefits the weight loss journey in two ways: First: Studying the amount of calories. Second, when the body gets used to those set times, hunger signals will work, and can alert a person that it is time to eat, reducing the need to overeat. Eat more seafood

Seafood is one of the best foods for weight loss, not only because it is very rich in protein, but also because it is full of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help you feel fuller for longer. For example, salmon is rich in saturated omega-3s, shrimp is low in calories, and also stimulates the production of a hunger-reducing hormone called CCK. Therefore, it is recommended to include seafood in your diet at least two to three times a week. 3 servings of vegetables and fruits

There are a lot of benefits to eating more vegetables and fruits, but in terms of weight loss specifically, these foods are low in calories and rich in fiber, which is why it is recommended to include at least three servings of vegetables and fruits in your daily diet. Replacing some animal proteins with vegetable ones

While meat and dairy products may contain high levels of protein, many animal products are also high in saturated fats, which is why it is recommended to replace animal proteins with vegetarian ones, such as: chickpeas, lentils, beans, tofu, quinoa, and nuts. Replace refined carbohydrates with whole grains

Choose whole grain products instead of refined grains, such as choosing 100% whole wheat bread instead of white bread or brown rice, quinoa instead of white rice, and oatmeal instead of cereals made with white flour.

Source: agencies