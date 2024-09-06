The Guadarrama mountain range in Madrid is crossed by a multitude of routes for enjoying flat walks, some parallel to streams and others that meander between trees that hide the walker from the sun that begins to beat down in the middle of the morning. Trails frequented by people of all ages who seek in this activity an opportunity to exercise, enjoy nature, have a moment of introspection or an opportunity to share moments with parents, siblings or friends. A practice, hiking, suitable for doing with children and teenagers.

Investing time in this type of activity is a healthy, sustainable and economical experience. Being in direct contact with nature, accompanied by family or friends, is recommended for maintaining health, as well as an option to discover new places through active tourism. “It is an activity that serves to raise awareness about caring for the environment and the need to preserve it. That means respecting the fauna and flora, not throwing rubbish on the ground, etc.,” says Carles González Arévalo, professor at the Department of Physical Education at the National Institute of Physical Education of Catalonia (Instituto Nacional de Educación Física de Cataluña,INEFC). Lessons that will be useful for everyday life. “Plus, hiking is a free activity,” he adds.

But this is also an activity that must be well planned, especially if it is done with children. “The child must feel safe and have fun so that he or she can repeat the experience,” says González. One of the elements that must be taken into account when hiking is the weather: “If bad weather is forecast, the activity must be postponed to another day. In the mountains, especially, sudden changes in the weather are common and it is necessary to be prepared,” he points out. The age of the members of the group is another factor when choosing a route. “The degree of difficulty, the time and the route of the itineraries must be adapted to the characteristics of the children and adolescents so that the experience is a success,” says this INEFC expert.

Practicing this activity offers multiple benefits because it improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles and bones, promotes coordination and balance, and promotes an active lifestyle. “In addition, hiking helps children develop teamwork and problem-solving skills. And, done as a family, it strengthens family ties and multiplies the improvement of healthy habits in children, since the example of parents is very important for them,” says Augusto García Zapico, member of the ImFINE-UPM Research Group.

However, when it comes to intense exercise, it is not recommended for those with serious health problems. “Those who suffer from heart, respiratory or metabolic problems should consult a doctor before participating in vigorous physical activities,” adds García Zapico. In addition, at certain times of the year these environments are a cause of allergies. “Exposure to children with severe, poorly controlled allergies or during periods of maximum circulation of specific allergens should be avoided,” he points out. Finally, those who have suffered a recent injury or have reduced motor capacity “will require adaptations to be able to carry out the activity.”

It is important to find out about the particularities of the terrain before embarking on the excursion. Carol Yepes (Getty Images)

Adults must take into account the physical and mental preparation of children, choose routes that are appropriate to their level of physical fitness and take breaks from time to time to rest, hydrate and eat something. They must also consider the equipment that will be used. “They should wear comfortable footwear that is suitable for this activity, clothing appropriate for the changing weather in the mountains, and a light backpack in which to carry enough water, food and emergency equipment. They must also be taught safety rules in the mountains: stay on marked trails, know the GR markings that indicate the type of route or know the signs that exist along the way,” insists the ImFINE-UMP specialist.

During the summer, special attention must be paid to hydration, which must be constant, protecting oneself from the sun with hats and using sunscreen. “Children become dehydrated more easily than adults. The activity must be done during the coolest hours of the day and include healthy nutrition high in carbohydrates. And, above all, plan the route in advance: location of fountains, shaded areas, type of trail, etc.,” adds García Zapico. When hiking, it is advisable to carry a printed map of the route and a charged mobile phone. “Find out about the particularities of the terrain before setting out and inform friends and/or family of the route and times, in case any problems arise,” reiterates this specialist.

