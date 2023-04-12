Saving is the action of saving money as a forecast for future needs, an ingrained custom in many people, therefore, teaching the boys and girls to do so, as well as its benefits from an early age is very important. For this reason, Profeco published personal finance tips for the little ones.

In this month of the boy and the girl, the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) published the article “Learn to take care of your money from a young age” in the Consumer Magazine, Well, saving a part of your money can help you for future events, such as: some expense that you did not have planned, buying something that you like or giving a gift on a special occasion.

Profeco explains to the boys and girls that if they save for a specific purpose, it is called a “goal”.

What is saving?

It consists of saving a part of your money so that you can use it in the future, either for an expense that you did not have planned, to buy something that you want or to give a gift on a special occasion.

What is a goal?

When savings are made with a specific objective, it is called a goal, that is, the end to which all your actions are directed to save or save your money.

Money Management

It refers to knowing how to organize your “Sunday” or the money that your parents or relatives can give you, for example: If you have $100, you cannot buy everything you want because it is not always enough. The best thing is that you decide what to buy first, what after, if you really need it, in addition to saving the money that you have left over.

Goal features:

Be realistic: you must be able to carry them out in a short time, otherwise you will feel frustrated when considering something that you will hardly be able to make a reality.

Define yourself in time: you can set goals:

For a short period of time (one month)

Medium term (six months)

Long term (one year)

Specific: the clearer you are about what you want, the better chances you will have to focus your efforts to achieve it, for example, buy:

some markers

A book

A ball

A bicycle

that can be counted

In a notebook you can write down how much money you have, count it and see your progress.

What should a child do to save?