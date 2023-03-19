Live in a very street noisy, perhaps near a hospital or a fire brigade station where the noise of the routine sirens even at night does not help sleep serenity. But a problem can also represent the bed partner, if he snores or moves too much. Not to mention the children, and not just the little ones who wake up during the night maybe just to ask for a glass of water. Even teenagers can be a cause of awakening: how many parents don’t go to check in the middle of the night if their child has returned and is sleeping in her room after an evening with friends? It also interferes with good sleep room temperature: if it’s too hot or too cold, you don’t rest well. Last but not least, i electronic devices: the beep of a message on the cell phone makes us jump, also interrupting deep sleep.