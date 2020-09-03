A weight blanket can help you sleep better – learn how it works and how to find the right blanket for you here.

S.ou find it difficult to fall asleep in the evening, wake up frequently at night, or often turn from side to side in bed? This restlessness makes itself felt the next morning with exhaustion and means that you are not fully efficient. A weight blanket can help: The heaviness that weighs on the body makes you feel particularly secure – this leads to better sleep, less nocturnal movements and a rested feeling the next day.

Weight blanket: what is it and how does it work?

Many people can sleep better with a weighted blanket, which is often referred to as a therapy blanket or “gravity blanket”. The weight that rests on the body resembles a hug: the pressure on muscles and nerves reduces stress-inducing cortisol and releases the happiness hormone serotonin. With a weighted blanket, both children and adults can let go of fears and worries more quickly and thus rest much better.

Weight blankets are suitable for people with:

restless sleep

Anxiety

autism

sleep disorders

sensory disorders

great stress and tension

Restless Leg Syndrome

Various materials can be included in a weight blanket to add weight. It makes sense, especially for allergy sufferers, to choose products with a natural filling. For example there is one Weight blanket with small glass balls* suitable. But there are also products with ceramic or plastic beads, metal balls or bean filling.

Important to note: With cardiovascular problems, diabetes, scoliosis or respiratory diseases, the use of a weight blanket can be problematic. It is therefore better to talk to your doctor before purchasing.

Therapy blanket: How to determine the right weight

It is important that the weighted ceiling weighs ten percent of the user’s weight. So for an adult who weighs 80 kilograms, that’s one Blanket with eight kilograms* Ideal weight. If it is too light, there can be no positive effect, a blanket that is too heavy, on the other hand, is often perceived as oppressive and uncomfortable.

Weight blanket on prescription?

The advantages of a therapy blanket have been known and also for many years scientifically proven. It is therefore used more often in hospitals in particular – to help children and adults with anxiety and stress problems. The so-called “Deep Pressure Touch Stimulation”, that is, a deep pressure on the tissue, can even ensure that less medication has to be administered in some cases.

People with autism can also benefit from the benefits of the weight blanket – not only is it easier to sleep, but it can also be used for sensory exercises. The blanket is usually not available on prescription. In individual cases and with sufficient medical justification, the health insurance company will not be excluded.

Therapy blanket: an overview of the most popular models

The Blanket by ZZZNEST* is one of the cheapest models, but always fulfills its purpose. The manufacturer recommends the 7.2 kilogram blanket for people weighing 60 to 72 kilograms, the 9.5 kilogram version is suitable for people between 79 and 95 kilograms. Here, hypoallergenic glass balls ensure a comfortable weight on the body.

Also the weighted ceiling by Van Beeken* is suitable for children and adults depending on weight. The glass beads used cannot slip thanks to their good fixation inside and thus ensure even pressure and a feeling of security.

The Dreamzie weight blanket* is made of soft bamboo fiber, certified according to Oeko-Tex-Standard 100 and therefore also suitable for sensitive skin. The sizes and weights offered are especially ideal for children, but people between 60 and 80 kilograms can also use the breathable blankets with glass beads.

