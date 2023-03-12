Starting an online store involves several components, such as market analysis, product setup, marketing, sales, and brand establishment. As more consumers shift towards online shopping, creating an online store has become increasingly important. However, even for solopreneurs or small teams, the process can quickly become overwhelming. This is where Shopify experts can assist. Here, let’s discuss who Shopify experts are, when and why to consider hiring them, and how to select the right expert to help grow your business.

Shopify Experts

Shopify experts are certified professionals specializing in various fields such as design, development, and branding and are vetted by Shopify for their expertise. They offer a wide range of services that cater to every need of an eCommerce merchant, covering the four pillars of starting an online business: start, sell, market, and manage. You can hire experts according to your specific needs, such as a Shopify web design agency for custom designs or a marketing expert for promotional campaigns. You can hire an agency specializing in one area or separate experts for different tasks.

Ways you can hire a Shopify Company

Choosing the best Shopify company is simple with the correct procedure in place. Following the steps below, you can find a reliable Shopify company to resolve your needs.

Enquire in the community

To find a suitable Shopify company, start by asking for referrals from fellow entrepreneurs in your community. However, it’s significant to conduct your due diligence even if they come highly recommended. Check their website, online presence, past projects, case studies, and client feedback. This can provide valuable insight into their business model and what it would be like to work with them.

Check the experts’ directory

To find a suitable Shopify expert, you can ask for referrals or search the Shopify Experts directory. Referrals from fellow business owners can be helpful, but it’s essential to do your research on the recommended expert’s website and online presence. Alternatively, the directory allows you to search for experts based on location, expertise, and price range, making it an excellent option for companies looking for a local expert or those working with a budget.

Assess the shortlisted companies

To ensure your alignment with the Shopify expert you found, it is essential to conduct an interview. It doesn’t have to be a rigorous interview process like hiring a full-time employee. A coffee meeting with the expert to discuss their experience and your company’s vision is an excellent option if they’re local. For distant companies, a virtual meeting over Facetime or Skype can work. This also helps the expert get to know you and determine if they can offer mutual benefits. However, be wary of unrealistic guarantees and promises from experts, as deadlines and deliverables should be reasonable.

Describe your project scope

After finding the best Shopify company, the next step is to outline the project scope and timeline for the work. The expert can help you with this process, so don’t stress out if it’s your first time. It’s essential to ensure the expert is willing to meet your high expectations and adhere to important deadlines. During the initial call or meeting, provide important information, such as your site’s design and timeline. It will help the expert set up their work calendar accordingly.

Wrap Up

As a project approaches its end, it can bring about a sense of excitement. After weeks or months of hard work with your Shopify expert, the finish line is in sight. However, it is crucial to review the project timeline to ensure that all the desired outcomes have been achieved. Creating an “end of the project” checklist can also help you to identify any critical tasks or handoffs that may still need to be completed. It’s significant to work closely with your Shopify expert to ensure that the project is successfully wrapped up and that you have the necessary knowledge to maintain the work they’ve done even after their services are no longer needed.