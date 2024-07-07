It seems that summer is getting stronger. It is already showing its ferocity in a large part of the country, although there are still regions with cool days, longed-for climatic refuges for some. Plants also suffer from the heat of July and August, and they can be helped to cope even better. You just have to take into account some measures to alleviate the high temperatures for these living beings. Above all, for those plants that grow in pots on balconies and terraces.

A first option would be to do the same thing that anyone walking down a sunny street would do: seek shade wherever it may be. With plants, you cannot move their pots from one place to another, but you can lower the awning during the hours when the sun is strongest. Since not everyone has one installed, another alternative is to shade the outside wall of the pot. This can be achieved with a mesh of heather or wicker cut to size, perhaps with a jute sack. Another option is to cover the metal bars of the terrace railing with the same mesh. The mesh should shade the pots, not the plants, cutting it at the appropriate height so as not to take away light from the leaves of the plants.

More information

If you don’t want to use netting, you can always plant hanging plants that will shade the wall of the pot by themselves. This first advance party of leaves and stems will receive all the impact of the sun. An excellent group of plants to achieve this effect is succulent plants: Sedum palmeri, Graptopetalum paraguayense, Senecio ‘Ruby Necklace’, Delosperma cooperi, Mesembryanthemum ‘Red Apple’… The range is endless within this wonderful world of succulents.

Hanging species achieve the effect of lowering the temperature in the substrate and in the roots. Rodrigo (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Both nets and hanging plants will achieve the same effect of lowering the temperature of the substrate and the roots of the other plants that live in the pot. In specimens that live in sunny pots, the temperature reached by the substrate is literally hellish. This makes it impossible for the plant to develop properly, and the roots are cooked in their own juice. There is also the technique of creating islands with several pots of different sizes, to create a corner that is more protected from the sun. Together, all these plants also produce a light microclimate for their leaves, which will be cooler in such good company.

Another measure that provides some relief from the heat is to raise pots off excessively reverberant floors. When the floor of the terrace reaches a thousand degrees, something that helps to prevent all that heat from passing into the pot is to place a few pieces of broken brick under each one. This is just enough to separate the base of the container from the surface of the pavement by a centimetre. Even for larger pots, terracotta feet are often sold for this purpose, which also improves drainage, since they are raised.

Just as is done in open-ground gardens, mulching can also be used in potted gardens. Mulching consists of applying a layer of organic or inorganic material over the substrate. This prevents excessive evaporation and a drop in temperature, as the sun does not hit the soil. Perhaps the most commonly used organic mulch for pots is finely ground pine bark, while in inorganic mulch there is a preference for gravel and river sand. The latter is a great solution, because it breaks the capillarity of water in the substrate very well, achieving even less evaporation than other mulches. As mentioned, the sun will not hit the substrate if the plant is less dense and does not shade its own roots.

It is advisable to create islands with several pots of different sizes to create a corner that is more protected from the sun. Mario Marco (Getty Images)

If the substrate in any of the pots is excessively dry, it is likely that it has dehydrated to the point that it has been compressed. There will be a crack between the wall of the pot and the substrate, through which water runs off when watering. The simple solution is to break the edge of the substrate with your finger and stir it, to cover the wound and prevent the water from being wasted without benefit. When the pot is small and manageable, and preferably made of plastic, put the whole pot in a basin of water for a quarter of an hour or until the surface of the substrate looks hydrated. With this immersion watering, the entire substrate is perfectly moistened again.

But, ultimately, it is the watering and how it is applied that is the most important factor for a successful summer with plants. When the plant has enough water, it can transpire normally. This loss of water vapour through the stomata – tiny openings in the epidermis of plants – contributes to the cooling of each leaf, lowering its temperature. The most convenient system would be to use automatic irrigation, so as not to miss the appointment with water every day, at the same time and with the same dose. Even if this is the chosen method, it is always advisable to water with a hose at least once a week, to hydrate the entire substrate, and not just where there is a dripper releasing water. However, not all balconies or terraces have a convenient water inlet outside, unfortunately. However, what is perfect – whether you have automatic irrigation or manual watering with a watering can or hose – is to water early in the morning, so that the plants have water available from that moment. When a single irrigation is applied at dusk on these torrid days, part of that water will evaporate irremediably, because at night the plant does not carry out photosynthesis, transpires less and does not need as much water as during the day.

It is always advisable to water with the hose at least once a week to hydrate the entire substrate. Kathrin Ziegler (Getty Images)

If the days are very hot, a second, shorter watering can be given in the afternoon, when there are still a few hours left before dusk. However, if there are plants that do not water for long and quickly wilt within a few hours, you may want to consider repotting them. A larger pot ensures a greater water reserve. If you have several small pots, it is perfectly fine to group these plants together in a large pot – provided they have similar growing conditions and together they produce an attractive effect – to create a container garden that retains more water. The plants will undoubtedly appreciate it.

Finally, it is important to remember that, in general, an organic fertilizer low in nitrogen and rich in phosphorus and potassium will make plants more resistant to stressful situations, such as high temperatures. And observation, like everything in life, will make us more aware of what we do well and what we do wrong, also in these heat waves that are coming. But, with plants, they endure better.