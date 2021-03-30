“Everyone gets his bike.” This promise was made with an almost evocative undertone at the beginning of March during the virtual press conference of the two-wheel industry association (ZIV). But somehow the sentence sounded like Norbert Blüm’s famous assertion “The pension is safe”. Because the reassuring answer to the question about possible delivery bottlenecks in 2021 was followed by the decisive restriction in the next sentence: There was enough for everyone, but the customers shouldn’t be too committed to one particular bike, but rather two or three from the start Consider alternatives. It is clear to all insiders, and it has been for months, that not everyone will be able to get exactly the bike they want this year either. However, those who hold on to their particular dream bike have to wait a long time or search far and wide. You are lucky if you meet a smart dealer who knows how and where to find it – and who takes the trouble to find a specific bike in the hustle and bustle of the season opener.

You can look wherever you want, in a brand portal on the Internet or from the outside through the window into the showroom of a flagship store: The bicycle spring has many beautiful new bikes. The trade fairs of the previous year, where one could have gotten a taste for it, were canceled. However, the new products were made public as much as possible on the internet and in specialist magazines. However, advisory sales talks in the shops are often only available as a private dissemination after an appointment has been made or only by telephone, occasionally also through a video filmed with a tablet. That someone gets lost on the wrong side of the tape recorder between the open workshop and the sales room, which is closed to the public, yes, something like that should happen from time to time. In short: Under considerably more difficult conditions, it could be a start into the cycling season like in normal years. But it won’t.