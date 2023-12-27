Betting on WWE differs a little from usual betting. This is due to the scripted nature of professional wrestling. Hence, there are some tips and tricks you need to know to ensure you have an enjoyable gambling experience. In this article, we’ll be looking at what betting on WWE entails, and how you can get the very best from it.

What is WWE?

WWE, short for World Wrestling Entertainment, is that global platform where athletes get to engage in professional wrestling. The interesting thing about it that most of us didn’t know earlier was that the events are choreographed. But with time, it became clear to the public.

Top 3 Bookmakers Apps to Bet on WWE

Parimatch

To begin betting on WWE, it is important to use a reliable bookmaker, which ensures that you get the best experience. One of such betting platforms is parimatch app which offers the following benefits:

Up-to-date sports news with myriads of events available to bet on.

A simple interface.

Incredible odds selection.

1Win

1Win offers a bonus of up to 500% on your first deposit. But, it doesn’t just end there, the following are other advantages of betting with this site:

A straightforward interface that immediately displays the important features you need.

Variety of spotting events to wager on.

A live chat that is always available to answer your questions.

Bet365

Bet365 has a live broadcast feature that allows you to withdraw from your winnings or end your bet while the game is still in play. Other benefits the app offers include:

Highly competitive odds

Wide selection of payment methods.

Mouthwatering welcome offers

What are the Biggest WWE Events to Bet on

Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble, one of the “big four” pay-per-view events is an annual wrestling event produced by WWE. It involves 30 wrestlers entering at timed intervals to get eliminated when they’re thrown over the top rope and both their feet touch the floor. The last man standing in the ring is declared the winner and earns for themselves a championship match at WrestleMania.

Summer Slam

Another of the big four, Summer Slam is one of the biggest events of the summer taking place in August. Common at this event are marquee matchups, significant storylines, grudge matches and other high-stakes contests. Serving as a culmination of storylines and feuds that have built up over the preceding months, champions fight to defend their titles.

Money in the Bank

This is another annual pay-per-view event with global reception, but not part of the big four. Here, the participants fight to retrieve a briefcase suspended above the ring. The briefcase contains a contract that the winner can cash in for a championship match at any time and place of their choosing within the next year.

WrestleMania

One of the big four, WrestleMania is often regarded as WWE’s flagship event and is considered the “Super Bowl” of professional wrestling. This is because it features top WWE superstars in high profile matches, celebrity appearances and special performances. Beyond being an event, it contributes to the cultural significance of professional wrestling and has become a showcase for some of the most iconic moments in wrestling history.

Survivor Series

The last of the big four, Survivor Series is known for its traditional elimination style tag team matches. Here, teams of four or five wrestlers compete and members are eliminated one by one until an entire team is struck out.

How do WWE Odds Work?

Odds represent the likelihood of a particular outcome occurring in a match or event. WWE odds work similarly to those in other forms of sports and entertainment. But to give a general overview:

Odds are often in decimal points. For instance, if the chances of a contestant winning is 2.50 and you wager $1, your potential payout will be $2.50.

A wrestler with lower odds is considered the favorite while higher odds indicate that the person is less likely to win.

Whenever you see negative odds e.g -150, it means that’s the amount you have to wager to win $100. If the betting line is positive e.g +200, you get $200 when you place a bet of $100.

Odds can change in the course of a match due to factors such as storyline developments, injuries or changes in fan perceptions.

WWE Betting Strategies

Betting on WWE requires you to be tactical. The following are some strategies you can employ:

Understand storylines: Stay in the know of ongoing WWE story developments, feuds and character arcs. This will help you predict match results more accurately.

Consider real life factors: Outcomes though scripted can be affected by happenings such as injuries. Hence, stay up-to-date on any off stream developments that may impact the narrative.

Monitor public perception: WWE sometimes adjusts storylines based on fan feedback. Public sentiment can therefore offer insights into potential outcomes.

Avoid assumptions: Be careful not to fall into the trap of making speculations solely based on popularity as WWE may just decide to play a trick on fans.

Evaluate changes in odds: Significant shifts in odds may indicate inside information or changes in storyline direction so do well to track it.

Tips for Betting on WWE

Now in parting, as an individual that is new to this scene, betting on WWE can seem like a whole different world. However, the following are some important points to note that can help you in your journey

Always keep an eye on backstage rumors to be aware of changes that can influence match outcomes.

Explore different bet types to diversify your experience.

Regularly watch WWE programs to get firsthand knowledge of ongoing storylines.

Learn from your wins and losses to improve.

Summary

Betting on WWE is one sure way to improve your overall viewing experience. The potential for profit is just the icing on the cake. However, even if you’re just in it for the enjoyment, consecutive losses can be disheartening. Thus, it’s essential that you note these tips.