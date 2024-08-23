You can definitely do sport if you are careful. Of course, now is not the best time to start exercising. In that case, I would recommend doing it at lower temperatures. But if your body is used to regular exercise, then in principle it can also be done at higher temperatures. It is definitely advisable to avoid the midday sun and to exercise early in the morning or late in the evening, wearing light, thin, loose clothing. This way you avoid heat build-up and stress factors for the body. Above all, you should listen to your body if you notice that you are not feeling very fit. In that case, you should avoid the intensive sessions.