M.Sometimes it sneaks up on it for days, a little chill here, a little sneeze there. Sometimes it strikes overnight, supposedly healthy you go to sleep and wake up sick too. But once a bad cold has broken out, a picture of misery presents itself: the throat scratches. The nose is running. The head hurts. The eyes water. The bones hurt. And the only thing that really helps against this is to hope that the drugs prescribed by the doctor will soon take effect. To lie in bed. Clean the nose. Feel sorry for yourself. And be good to yourself. Ten things to help you get through this period.

Eat soup

It promotes blood circulation and warms, and the hot steam loosens the mucus in the airways: it is not for nothing that chicken soup is also known as “Jewish penicillin”.

You may have proactively frozen homemade chicken broth. Maybe someone who loves you will stand at the stove for you. Since illnesses are difficult to plan, cooking chicken soup takes hours and you probably only have limited taste anyway: a good ready-made soup will do the trick. Incidentally, also in the vegetarian version.

Inhale

As little fun it is to sit bent over a bowl of hot water with a towel over your head at the kitchen table: It helps. The mucus loosens and the airways become clearer. You can also add herbs, such as sage, to the hot water.

You can use a special inhalation device, but a sufficiently large bowl will do the same.

to drink tea

Whether it is the essential oils of the herbs or simply the vast amounts of hot water that we add to the body: tea helps. Especially tea with a teaspoon of honey – it also alleviates the pain in the sore throat.

Take a cold bath

Nothing helps against chills and aching limbs like sinking into a warm tub while the scent of nettle, eucalyptus, thyme, pine needles and camphor in the hot steam clears the airways. Afterwards, slipping into clean pajamas and climbing back into bed in the freshly ventilated bedroom is one of the few moments during a cold that can be described as pleasant.

A humidifier

The stuffy nose becomes particularly noticeable at night and robs you of sleep. Breathing through the mouth makes the cough worse, and dry heated air does the rest. In fact, flu viruses spread better in dry air and also stay active longer. This can be remedied by a humidifier that moisturizes the damaged mucous membranes. Depending on the model, you can add fragrances, which are also gradually distributed in the room air.

Plenty of vitamin C.

The assumption that vitamin C helps prevent a runny nose is persistent – but there is no scientific evidence for this. Researchers at the University of Helsinki have found that a daily intake of 200 milligrams relieves and shortens the common cold. If you have a balanced diet with lots of fresh vegetables, you will likely be consuming them anyway. If you are unsure whether you can do this, you can take a supplement.

More handkerchiefs

Even worse than having a cold with a cough and runny nose is having to go looking for tissues with a runny nose. Or having to blow your nose with rough household paper. So treat yourself to plenty of extra soft, nose-friendly handkerchiefs.

Sucking candy

The sore throat and pain when swallowing are some of the most uncomfortable aspects of a severe cold. Sucking throat lozenges constantly moisturizes the throat, which relieves pain. Whether you use lozenges with pain-relieving active ingredients such as ambroxol or completely repeated cough or herb drops doesn’t really matter: A research team led by Jean-Francois Chenot from the University of Greifswald came to the conclusion.

Ointment for the eyes and nose

You have a cold – your nose will not fail to run. Not even that the nose gets sore from all the cleaning and sneezing. But nasal ointment makes the difference between a nasty cold and a nasty cold with dried out, painful mucous membranes.

Skin cream

Bad enough that you feel awful. You don’t have to look terrible too. A rich skin cream helps to nourish and soothe skin that is sore and red from blowing your nose.

An extra long charging cable

You can think about digital detox when you are fit again. At the moment your smartphone or tablet is the link to the outside world. Whether you ask for care via WhatsApp, finally download the best new publications of the month to read, collect useless knowledge or watch videos: with an extra-long charging cable, you don’t have to fear that you will run out of juice in bed.

This article was first published in April 2019.