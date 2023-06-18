FromMichelle Brey close

In Germany’s neighboring country Italy, just like in Germany, it is customary to tip in restaurants. But there is one small thing to note.

Rome/Munich – Pizza and pasta attract many Germans in summer Italy. The holiday country knows how to score with tourists with its good cuisine. The rush to the country in summer is huge. Dining out after a long, lazy day at the beach is almost a “must do” for many vacationers. While the summer season is marked by strict rules for tourists in some places, another topic leaves room for questions: how much should one actually tip in Italy?

Tipping in restaurants in Italy: what does “coperto” mean?

Tipping is ubiquitous in this country. The height is usually calculated very easily. In Germany, for example, it is customary in gastronomy to add around five to ten percent of the price charged. Other countries other manners. Because in this point Germany differs a little from Italy. A different rule applies.

Many restaurants charge an additional fee for cover and bread or nibbles served. This amount will be listed as “coperto” on the invoice receipt. An additional tip is then no longer necessary. If the fee does not appear on the bill, the rule of around ten percent that is known in Germany applies. But if the service is exceptionally good, there is of course nothing wrong with tipping despite “coperto” on the bill.

Tipping on vacation in Italy: cash or by card?

In the best case, the tip is left on the table when leaving the restaurant or given in cash in person. It would be rather unusual to pay tips by debit or credit card.

But Italy has a few more pitfalls. Last but not least, the arrival needs to be well planned. It is also important to know the traffic rules in order to save one or the other fine – and prefer to spend the money in restaurants. (mbr)