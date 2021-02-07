In the first three weeks of January, the top 30 emerging markets (EM) attracted a record high of US $ 17 billion, which implies an increase of 9% per year measured in US dollars (International Institute of Finance / IIF).

This extraordinary event responds to a trend that began in July last year, when in the MS, after experiencing a leak of more than US $ 90,000 million in March, investors from the advanced world returned on a large scale, above all to China / Asia, which received more than US $ 180,000 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing the total for the first 9 months of the year to more than US $ 360,000 million.

The reason for this shift in investments from the advanced world towards emerging markets is clear: the interest rates of the international financial system are 0% or even negative; and the total of credits that are offered with negative interest rates already exceed US $ 17 billion, and include countries such as Japan, Switzerland, Sweden and Germany itself.

This central phenomenon of the time is the result of the convergence of two factors: China is in the process of incorporating its domestic savings (US $ 13 trillion) into global savings, which causes a situation of hyperliquidity of the international financial system which is the highest in the history of capitalism since the First Industrial Revolution; and secondly, because the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) have injected capital for more than US $ 11 trillion to face the systemic shock unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic in the second and third quarters of last year.

For this reason, the investment funds of the advanced world have launched a global bid for higher rates of return on your investments; And this means, in the first place, turning to emerging countries, which are receiving the largest flow of capital in their history. Today there is more capital available than ever for any profitable investment in the emerging world, starting in 1991, when the implosion of the Soviet Union unified the system, incorporating more than 1.5 billion workers into the global workforce, which doubled the rate of return on capital, while the cost of labor power was cut in half.

This global trend has been accentuated with the approval of the three North American anti-Covid19 vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca – with a proven effectiveness of more than 95%. This makes it possible to foresee a remarkable recovery of the world economy in the second half of 2021, which can acquire, led by the People’s Republic, a magnitude of 9% per year in that period.

The IIF estimates that the emerging countries most favored by this global investment wave are the commodity exporters most structurally linked to China, once again the axis of global demand as it is the only major world economy that has grown in 2020 (+ 2.3% per year), while all the others showed significant contractions.

The reappearance of Chinese demand in the world economy, after having sunk 6.8% in the first quarter of the year, is behind the general increase in the price of raw materials, practically without exceptions, from agricultural to mineral , going through the energetic ones. A ton of soybeans at US $ 530 is not the exception, but the rule. Here there is no “tail wind” but the large-scale reappearance of the People’s Republic as the hub of global demand.

China grew 6.5% annually in the fourth quarter of last year, which implies that it is now expanding above the levels reached in the pre-pandemic stage, because it achieved an annual increase of + 6% in the last 3 months of 2019.

That is why it is now 17% of global GDP: it has grown 2 points in the last 2 years, and its gross domestic product now reaches 70% of the North American economy, measured in constant dollars, because this, the world’s leading economy, contracted 3.5% in 2020.

What is remarkable is that this phenomenal recovery in Chinese domestic demand has been accompanied by a double-digit jump in exports, which climbed 18.2% annually in December, which means that they completed three consecutive months of expansion with a double-digit pattern.

This is accompanied by a strengthening of the renminbi of 6.5 points against the US dollar, which is the largest difference in the last 2 years.

Hence it follows that the People’s Republic would grow 9% or more this year, and would account for more than 35% of the rise in the global economy in this period. China is today the main trading partner of 145 countries in the world out of 192 represented in the United Nations.

Despite its formidable performance in 2020, China’s fundamental data is essentially qualitative: Internet users exceed 1.2 billion in a population of 1.44 billion, which transforms the People’s Republic into the most digitized country in the system.

Argentina’s situation and prospects in 2021 are inseparable from this global context.