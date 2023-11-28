Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 28/11/2023 – 22:23

The former minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski traveled this Monday, 27th, to the United Arab Emirates, alongside President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as part of the delegation that will participate in the 28th United Nations Conference for Climate Change (COP-28). Lewandowski is one of the names being considered to take over the Ministry of Justice in place of Flávio Dino, appointed to the Supreme Court.

Lula always really liked Lewandoswski, who left the STF in April, upon turning 75, being replaced by Cristiano Zanin. The name of the retired minister has long been remembered by the top brass, but Lula also wants to talk to him, during the trip, about the advisability of dividing the Ministry of Justice and creating the Public Security portfolio. There is still no agreement on this division within the government.

In the ranks of the PT, the names cited for Dino’s place are those of the Minister of the General Advocacy of the Union (AGU), Jorge Messias, and the coordinator of the Prerogatives group, Marco Aurélio Carvalho.

If it depends on Dino himself, however, the nominee will be executive secretary Ricardo Capelli, a member of the committee that monitors the execution of the Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO) decree to combat organized crime in Rio. Capelli and the PT are locked in a behind-the-scenes dispute over command of the Ministry of Justice. As Coluna do Estadão showed, the assessment among Supreme Court ministers is that Dino’s advisor is not up to the job.

O Estadão found that a wing of the economic team itself “launched” the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, as a candidate for Dino’s seat, under the argument that it would be important to have a woman at the head of the department. In this model, however, Public Security would be separated from Justice.

The idea would have been floated with the aim of exchanging Tebet, who is a lawyer, for a technical name in Planning. But the leadership of the MDB, the party of the head of Planning, doubts that the PT will agree to cede justice, even if it is dehydrated.