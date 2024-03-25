Dhe ball is square and a game lasts twice five minutes? Connoisseurs immediately know what a finely condensed form of football art this is about: the table football game Tipp-Kick, brought onto the market 100 years ago by the Swabian merchant Edwin Mieg. Today his grandson Mathias Mieg runs the toy company from Villingen-Schwenningen together with his cousin Jochen. Material and design have certainly evolved since the premiere 100 years ago, explains Mieg. But not the function and basic idea of ​​sensitive finger football.

Today, two 39 gram heavy and 63 millimeter high kickers made of die-cast zinc face each other on the game felt in the standard version. Moves are made by tapping or pressing the red button that protrudes from the character's head at the end of a wire rod. A lever mechanism inside transfers the impulse to the right free leg, which in turn sets the polyhedral, two-colored ball in motion. The impulse causes the ball, which is actually not a ball, to fly, roll or flick towards the goal. The potential for precise shots is immense, provided there is sufficient practice and familiarity with the material.