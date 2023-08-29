Tip in the restaurant, according to the law you can also leave it with a credit card

give the tip at the restaurant or at the bar it seems to be less and less fashionable. A slow change that has consolidated with the pandemic and a progressive abandonment of cash. Yet also with cards it is possible to leave a bonus for the service. Perhaps, for a country like Italy where there are still those who do not accept electronic payments, it might seem like a utopia, but for those who find themselves cashless in your pocket and want to give an extra reward together with the bill, you should know that from a legal point of view it is possible.

Tips, given freely by the customer, are to all effects part of the employee income (as well as any emolument, remuneration, remunerative donation, indemnity paid by third parties and not by the employer, on the basis that without that job they would not have been given). As part of the income they are subject to taxation. Among other things, this has not been as of now but since 1997, according to the all-inclusive principle of employee income, by virtue of which any remuneration received on the basis of the work carried out constitutes taxable income. In other words tips need to be declared and taxed like the rest of the income, otherwise it is money received in black. Sure, you’ve never heard of anyone putting tips into their tax returns, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done.

So the novelty introduced by the budget law of 2023 does not concern the taxability of tips, or the fact that taxes must be paid on them, but that these are subject to a specific regimen in the case of accommodation establishments (hotels and the like) and the administration of food and beverages (such as bars or restaurants). For these, tips paid by customers to workers “even through electronic means of payment” are subject to aIrpef substitute tax (and the related regional and municipal surtaxes), reduced by 5%, unless explicitly written waiver by the employee.

For the consumers, in short, nothing changes if the tip is given in cash or by electronic payment. Just as it is not an obligation, neither real nor moral. Rather it is a habit, certainly welcome but not due.

