Tip The Bravo! Festival is shown online

Bhavi Mandalia
March 7, 2021
in World
International The Bravo! Festival of Performing Arts for Children and Young People is offering virtual content for children, young people and families this spring. The program sees puppetry, circus, dance and physical theater as performance recordings and streams from domestic and international artists. Throughout the festival, e.g. colorful wordless presentation Nada, magical acrobatics performance Tvärslöjd and aerial acrobatic work Opuntia. On Sunday, there will be live broadcasts in Swedish Vi och Vilda vänen and a puppet show Princess Little Kingdom. The performances can be viewed on the Bravo! Festival website.www.bravofestivaali.fi. Free entry.

