The acceleration and braking power of the Pininfarina Battista is good for a record.

To what extent is a fast sprinting car still really fun? It is not very difficult to get sick or dizzy in an extremely fast sprinting car. Do it a few times in a row and the fun is quickly over. But once is fine of course.

In the category “bring a vomit bag” today we have the Pininfarinia Battista. The bee Louwman Exclusive available electric supercar is the fastest sprinting car in the world. In a time frame of 1.86 seconds there is a hundred kilometers per hour on the counter. 0-200 km/h is perhaps even more impressive at 4.45 seconds. Insane times! You can see how this works in the video below.

Pininfarina Battista record video

That electrical violence also comes to a halt in a bizarre time. The Pininfarina Battista is able to come to a stop in 31 meters if you step on the brakes at 100 km/h. This makes the Battista the fastest braking production car in the world.

In all respects, this electric car is a bizarre device. The Battista borrows its technological qualities from Rimac. The Croatian car brand has a similar weapon with the Nevera. The choice is ultimately up to the buyer: a Pininfarina Battista or a Rimac Nevera. Both electric cars are extreme in their kind.

